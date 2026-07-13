Chris Evans Once Told Scarlett Johansson Chris Hemsworth Was The Best-Looking MCU Star, But She Got Her Revenge

As we prepare for some of our old favorites to return for the upcoming Marvel Movie Avengers: Doomsday, I do think it’s worth a reminder there’s a reason we love the original gang so much. Their banter is some of the best in the game. Case in point: That time Chris Evans trolled Scarlett Johansson over the best-looking MCU actor, and then she took her sweet time getting revenge.

Chris Evans Thinks Chris Hemsworth Is The Best-Looking MCU Cast Member

Back in the day, MovieManiacsDE talked to some of the major players ahead of Captain America: The Winter Soldier and the topic of attractive MCU cast members came up. When asked who was “the best-looking” in the MCU, Chris Evans immediately blurted out “Hemsworth,” despite literally being seated next to Scarlett Johansson at the time. The two had a funny exchange about it, and eventually got on the same page.

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It’s worth pointing out that Samuel L. Jackson insta-answered Black Widow earlier in the interview, so she got some brownie points there, and Chris Hemsworth was not involved in this specific conversation himself. Yet, I do love a little tale of petty revenge, and the perfect opportunity came up for Johansson years later.

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The Insult Lobbed At Chris Hemsworth Years Later

Thank goodness we get a new Avengers movie every few years, because Scarlett Johansson got the chance to get a great “ugly barb” in years later. She and Hemsworth were paired together as part of Endgame’s press tour, and joined a BBC bit called “Playground insults” in which she just dumped on the Thor actor’s looks right out of the gate. What did she say?

You’re ugly. Everyone’s been talking about it. You’re just really ugly.

Chris Hemsworth did fumble around a bit to get his own barb in, but the poor guy was out of his depth trying to go toe-to-toe with Scarlett Johannson’s perfect timing. He could only think to target her brain while she gets in the best barb about him wearing a “grandma’s sweater.” Take a look.