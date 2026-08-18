Zendaya Famously Doesn’t Wear ‘The Big Five’ Houses On The Red Carpet. Why That Could Change

Zendaya has a secret weapon for all her jaw-dropping fashion moments, and it’s her stylist Law Roach. The pair have helped popularize method dressing on press tours with their collaboration over the years. But did you know they have done so without “The Big Five” fashion houses? There’s a reason for this, and now, one reason it could change.

Why Zendaya Historically Hasn’t Worn ‘The Big Five’

So, a couple of years ago, Law Roach revealed that Zendaya had never worn The Big Five for a press tour appearance ever. Here’s why, per The Cutting Room Floor podcast:

I would write The Big Five. I would write Saint Laurent, Chanel, Gucci, Valentino, Dior, and they would all say, ‘No, try again next year. She’s too green. She’s not on our calendar.’

According to Zendaya’s stylist, it wasn’t too long ago that a number of big fashion brands were not willing to work with him and the actress. And mind you, he’s talking about someone who must have had Disney Channel and Dancing With The Stars on her resume. As he added:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I still have the receipts. By the time she got to [the cover of] American Vogue [in 2017], she still had never worn any of those designers. She still hasn’t.

Zendaya has since become the fashion icon of the moment. On her back-to-back press tours this year, where she’s been promoting her multiple 2026 movies, she wore a flowy The Odyssey dress from Trussardi, a Spider-Man-themed red-and-blue two-piece from Versace and a backless spiderweb gown from John Galliano, to name a few. Why do they need to work with The Big Five when just about everyone else will work with them?

Roach was just on Ziwe’s show, which should be noted as a late-night satire. When the host mentioned the “unofficial boycott” on The Big Five fashion houses due to them not working with him at the beginning, Roach was asked to school the people on the “importance of being petty”. Instead, he said this:

I think there is an importance of being petty, but I’ve outgrown my pettiness. I think that holding grudges makes you ugly. So, in my quest to become more beautiful, I’ve released some of the grudges that I held. And, I’m actually wearing Saint Laurent right now.

You gotta love growth. I should note that directly after this, Ziwe asked Law Roach if Zendaya would wear the brands on the carpet. He firmly said, “No,” with a smile. It served as a perfect comedic moment of juxtaposition for Roach’s comments.

But, with his comments in mind, there's something there around Roach’s statement about releasing his pettiness. It does feel like there’s room here for forgiveness from the stylist's end, and an openness to release the "pettiness" around these brands. Perhaps there is a future where Zendaya does wear them after all?

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

At the same time, Law Roach and Zendaya have proven that they don’t need to wear these brands in order to stun on red carpets, and that’s such a great flex for them whether they end up working with The Big Five someday or not.