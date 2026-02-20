See The Hilarious Letter Rob Lowe Sent About His ‘Unresolved’ Tommy Boy Credit

When Tommy Boy was released in 1995, one of the biggest names in the movie, Rob Lowe, wasn’t credited for his role. The movie, with its endless amount of hilarious quotes, was a big hit, and Lowe, though he has a substantial part in the film as the stepbrother of Tommy Callahan (Chris Farley), chose not to be included in the credits. Now, 31 years later, he wants to change that. He’s written a funny note to Paramount’s new owners, asking that the record be corrected.

Rob Lowe’s Open Letter To David Ellison

Last year, David Ellison’s company, Skydance, bought Paramount, the studio behind Tommy Boy. It’s been a busy couple of years for Ellison, who is currently in a battle to also purchase Warner Bros. It’s probably fair to say Ellison may not have the time to address Lowe’s needs, but that didn’t stop the Parks and Rec star from sending off a funny missive to the investor about his uncredited role in Tommy Boy:

Among the long-standing, important and unresolved issues, I urge you to consider my lack of a credit in Tommy Boy. This atrocity was perpetrated by a previous regime, and is a known stain on the Paramount legacy.

As if that’s enough, Lowe channeled President Donald Trump, adding:

I, and others, urge you to be on the right side of history and rectify this heinous act, with the addition of: “and Rob Lowe as Paul” above title. Thank you for your attention to this matter! RL

Of course, this begs the question, just why wasn’t Lowe credited at the time?

There Are Conflicting Reports On Why Rob Lowe Wasn’t Credited

In 1995, Lowe was still in the midst of rehabilitating his image after infamously getting into some trouble after a sex tape emerged from his trip to the 1988 Democratic Convention. By ‘95, however, Lowe was sober and on a clear path back to superstardom. So why wasn’t he credited? Well, it’s a little bit of a mystery.

Some corners of the internet claim that there were contractual issues. Lowe was filming his role in the 1994 miniseries The Stand, based on the book by Stephen King, and that, some argue, prevented him from being credited in Tommy Boy. That doesn’t make a lot of sense, however, but the truth is harder to find. According to the movie’s director, Peter Segal, Lowe may have been embarrassed by the movie during the troubled production. Last year, Segal told Remind:

It was his choice and I thought, I don’t know. Maybe he thought the movie was going to tank and wanted to distance himself. I don’t know. But he is now haunted by that same question.

Haunted or not, Lowe is ready to proudly add his name to the credits. And he wants to make sure it’s above the title. Maybe he was embarrassed at the time, but no one is embarrassed to be part of such an iconic comedy that everyone, including the Kelce brothers, loves. So I’m on team Lowe. Put his name at the top, Mr. Ellison!