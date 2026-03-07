One Of Travis Kelce’s Friends Shares Take On Whether He’ll Retire

Now that the wait is officially on for football to return to the 2026 TV schedule , questions about players and their futures are being thrown around all the time. This includes talk about Travis Kelce and his plans for next season. Will he retire? Will he keep playing for the Kansas City Chiefs? While he hasn’t answered those questions, one of his friends shared his take on the matter.

As chatter about Kelce’s future with the NFL continues, his friend, Will Compton, shared his thoughts. The co-host of Bussin’ With the Boys explained that the tight end can’t retire yet after the way the Chiefs’ season ended. Explaining this point on X , he wrote:

I bet Travis Kelce runs it back with the Chiefs for one more year. Everything waiting for him will still be there. He isn’t ending his career 6-11, 3rd in the division, the laughing stock of the NFL, & seeing the dynasty he helped build continue to burn. He can’t go out like that.

This post came after Michael McCarthy tweeted about how he thinks “NFL’s media partners are drooling over [the] prospect of Travis Kelce possibly retiring.” He wrote that when Jason Kelce retired , he immediately started working in the media, and noted that it seems likely that networks and streamers will want to land “ Taylor Swift’s fiancé ” as their next broadcaster.

Speaking of Jason, he retired at the age of 36, which is how old Travis is now. It’s normal for NFL players to leave the game around this time. So, it wouldn’t be the biggest shock if the tight end decided to say goodbye to the game. Plus, with the success of the brothers’ podcast, New Heights, his various other sidehustles and the prospect of working for a network or streamer, he’ll have plenty to do whenever he decides to retire.

However, his friend thinks he should go for one more season. After years of dominating the NFL, the Chiefs had a pretty bad season, ending with a 6-11 record. They also didn’t make the playoffs, and their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, tore his ACL . That’s a sour note to end a season on, and it’d undoubtedly be a rough note to end a career on. So, if Travis is feeling up for it, Compton thinks he should go for it.

Last year, when retirement questions swirled, Travis said that he was returning because of how much he loves playing football. Then, this year, Donna Kelce was asked about her son potentially leaving the sport, and in response, she said that he should just “do what he feels comfortable doing.” So, if he’s feeling good physically and mentally, and that love is still there, maybe he’ll come back.

Right now, though, we just do not know what Travis Kelce is going to do. He has not confirmed or denied his plans for the upcoming season. However, odds are he’ll share them in the near future and well before the next season starts.