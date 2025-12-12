Will Georgie & Mandy's Mary And Audrey Ever Get Along? Zoe Perry Gave Her Honest Opinion

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage latest episode, called "Bitin', Spankin' and a Load of Yankee Psychobabble." Stream the episode with a Paramount+ subscription and read at your own risk!

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage featured a rift in the McAllister household over how to deal with Cee Cee's increased aggression. Georgie and Mandy decided to move in with his mother, Mary, who relished her brief moment of being the favorite grandma. It was another big episode for Zoe Perry's character, who has gotten a lot of screentime in Season 2.

Previous episodes of Season 2 dealt with Mary getting back into the dating scene, and even finding herself a boyfriend. As Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage begins to wind down in the 2025 TV schedule, Perry talked about her various storylines with TVLine, and gave her honest take on Mary and Audrey's continued feud.

Zoe Perry Shares Her Thoughts On Mary And Audrey's Feud

The actress was asked about Mary and Audrey's feud, which first started not long after they met in Young Sheldon. Zoe Perry talked about the fact that the duo can never seem to squash their feud, and explained it's because they're more like each other than either would care to admit:

I think they're so similar. That's what's so funny about the animosity — they themselves think they're very different, but we can recognize in all kinds of relationships, even within families, that people who are so similar sometimes have the most difficulty with each other. I'm curious to see where it evolves. I would happily bring on a friendship. Because of their similarities — and sometimes similar ways of looking at the world — it's ripe for the taking. It could turn.

It's interesting that Zoe Perry believes that Mary and Audrey could eventually become friends, given all their struggles so far. I don't think that day is coming anytime soon based on the latest episode, especially with Missy accompanying the McAllisters on the upcoming Christmas vacation.

How I Feel About Mary And Audrey Potentially Burying The Hatchet

I'm not against the idea of Mary and Audrey eventually getting along, though I would hope it doesn't happen for a while. Right now, it's the only consistent tension we have on the show, so maybe that reconciliation can hold off until Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage finally decides to break up the title couple.

More On Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage And Shifting Gears Aired Weirdly Similar Storylines This Week, And I Know Which One Was Funnier

Outside of Georgie and Mandy, they're the most capable people of caring for Cee Cee amidst the drama that might go down when they finally decide to split. No offense to Jim and Connor, or Missy for that matter, but they definitely will win the job of babysitter should the two have to go through any court proceedings.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So I would love to see Mary and Audrey move on from their petty squabbles eventually, but until this series decides to pull the trigger on its premise, they need to remain arch enemies. I think the show is just fine as is with everyone's current dynamic, so no need to rush any change into the CBS series.

Paramount+: from $7.99 a month/$59.99 a year

Watch Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage on Paramount+. Between the Essential plan running $7.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $12.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from with Paramount+. But if you want to watch your favorite shows and movies, and save some money doing so, sign up for an annual plan.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues on CBS on Thursdays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Enjoy this next episode, because the show will take a lengthy break after that before resuming in late February.