Spider-Verse’s Shameik Moore Responds To Claims He’s Too Old To Play Miles Morales In Live-Action

Get ready for an exciting ride with the current lineup of superhero films hitting theaters. As anticipation builds for upcoming Marvel movies like The Marvels and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 continues its box office success , Sony's Spider-Man Universe is gearing up for a highly anticipated sequel to one of the best Spider-Man movies , Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While fans eagerly await the release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , discussions about a potential live-action adaptation are already buzzing. The focus of these discussions revolves around the casting of Miles Morales, voiced by Shameik Moore, in the animated film, and if he should reprise the role in a live-action form. Moore recently addressed the claims of being considered too old for the role in a live-action setting, raising the question of how Miles' age would be portrayed on the big screen.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse introduced the beloved Miles Morales, the Afro-Latino Spider-Man who quickly became a comic book sensation. While Miles has yet to make his live-action debut, if you have watched the Marvel movies in order , then you know the MCU has playfully hinted at his existence, from Donald Glover's cameo as Miles' uncle in Homecoming to Jamie Foxx's clever remark about a "Black Spider-Man" in No Way Home. In a recent interview with Empire Magazine, Shameik Moore, the talented voice behind Miles in the animated film, humorously expressed his confidence that everyone "knows" he would excel in portraying the character in live action, saying:

I was at the premiere of No Way Home and everyone looked at me on that line! I got a lot of tweets! I feel like everyone knows I would be a great [live-action] Miles Morales. As I left the theatre after that premiere, Jamie Foxx looked at me like… he knew. [laughing] I think Tom Holland knows, too.

Moore's remarks come after rumors and online discussions suggested that he might be too old to portray Miles Morales in a live-action adaptation. While the 28-year-old actor recognizes the concerns, he remains confident in embodying the character, especially if potential future filmmakers want an older Miles. Moore continued:

It just depends on how old they want Miles to be by the time they're ready to do a live-action movie. That's the conundrum with whether or not I end up playing him.

In the same Empire special issue, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal made a tantalizing tease, suggesting fans who want to see Miles make his first flesh-and-bone appearance need to exercise patience. She explained that fans will "have to wait a couple of years to see what we do.” However, the mega-producer was far more forthcoming in an interview with Variety , where she said, “You’ll see all of it. It’s all happening”.

So in a world in which Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is heavily rumored to be jumping from live-action to animation for a fun cameo in Across the Spider-Verse, is it too hard to imagine Moore coming to live-action? I think not. The multiverse is too vast for it not to happen. Regardless of whether or not he's portrayed by Moore, one thing is certain, it appears that Miles Morales has a major big-screen future ahead of him .

While fans continue to debate who should don everyone’s favorite other wall-crawler's pants for a live-action project, what’s not up for debate is the hype surrounding Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The animated follow-up has already been screened, and the first reactions to the Spider-Verse sequel have been overwhelmingly positive. Cinemablend’s Eric Eisenberg awarded a perfect five out of five stars , calling the flick “thrilling, stunning, and emotional perfection." That's right, true believers, get excited.