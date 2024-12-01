Hailee Steinfeld And Josh Allen’s Engagement Announcement Got A Lot Of Attention, But The Internet Was More Excited About Riling Up Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce

If Hallmark movies have taught us anything , it’s that the holidays are a time for love. Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen must have gotten that memo, because he and actress Hailee Steinfeld announced their engagement by sharing a moment from their gorgeous proposal with fans. They weren’t the only football-related celebrity couple on people’s minds this weekend, though, and with Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story premiering on the 2024 Christmas movie schedule , people couldn’t help but get riled up over Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in the comments of the betrothed couple’s engagement post.

Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld were first linked in May 2023 but have managed to keep their relationship mostly private. Some moments are definitely worth sharing, though, and if the NFL quarterback thought he was having a good season already (his Bills were 9-2 going into their December 1 game against the 49ers), I bet this scene made his whole year even better:

While it’s nearly impossible to think about an NFL romance and not conjure images of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship , the "So High School" couple seemed more than happy to share the spotlight with Josh Allen and the Bumblebee star. Swift liked the post, while the Kansas City Chiefs tight end commented:

Congratulations!!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻👏🏻👏🏻

While many fans responded with their own celebrations of the couple (and plenty of grief over Hailee Steinfeld being officially off the market), fans just couldn’t help wondering if “The Alchemy” was right for perhaps another proposal coming soon? In the comments of Travis Kelce’s response, fans called the tight end to action, writing:

Trav, your move. – scruffd0g

– scruffd0g you next 💖💖 – oliviacamp2011

– oliviacamp2011 your move bro – knick__head

– knick__head Travis Kelce you’re next 🤗 – annaleesah_kaylor

Yeah, yeah, we get it. Over a year since they first went public, people are still obsessed with the “Tayvis” phenomenon. (I did mention the new Hallmark movie , right? Point proven.) Engagement rumors have been swirling for this entire year, and “Killa Trav” hasn’t been able to so much as mention diamonds on his New Heights podcast with brother Jason without working people into a frenzy.

However, we’ll just have to wait and see what the future holds, because this day belongs to Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld. Along with congratulations from the NFL, the Buffalo Bills and other NFL players, the couple received well-wishes from celebs including Rebel Wilson and Elizabeth Banks. And for one fan, this was the only celebrity/football relationship they need, as blakeshortgame commented:

This is my Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Our congratulations go out to the Buffalo Bills quarterback and the Academy Award nominee, and if nothing else, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have a lot to live up to if and when the time comes for their own beautiful engagement announcement.