Kelly Clarkson Gushing To Hailee Steinfeld Over Why Fiancè Josh Allen Is A ‘Bad--s Mother----er' Is Honestly So Relatable

Kelly Clarkson seems just as excited as the rest of us that actress Hailee Steinfeld is engaged to Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Fans have been swooning over the couple since the Bumblebee star guessed the snap count on Allen’s proposal, but Clarkson may have slightly different motivations behind her love for the QB. The talk show host sent him a strongly worded message through his fiancée, and I relate to this so much.

Hailee Steinfeld was a guest on a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote her movie Sinners, which hits the 2025 movie calendar on April 18. The American Idol champion congratulated Steinfeld on her recent engagement and then revealed why she has such strong feelings about Josh Allen. Clarkson said:

Josh was actually my quarterback for my fantasy football team, and he killed it for me. So you tell him, 'Thank you, badass motherfucker!'

Of course the swear words were bleeped out for Kelly Clarkson’s midday audience, but the way her eyes went wild as she pumped her fist toward Hailee Steinfeld left no question about what was being said.

This is such a relatable reaction to anyone who’s ever played fantasy football. It certainly sounds dumb to those who don’t, but you really start to feel like you’re part of it all when you put the right players in and watch them rack up points. Kelly Clarkson didn’t say how her fantasy team finished the season, but as someone who’s won my league a time or two (holding for applause ...), I can confirm that I would relish any opportunity to thank my top players’ wives, girlfriends, moms, whoever.

Kelly Clarkson wasn’t just talking the talk, either — she was serving looks as she showed off her Buffalo Bills jacket. Hailee Steinfeld shouted her approval as the talk show host explained how she’d found her new rooting interest, saying:

I’m a Cowboys girl, but when I move somewhere, I like to pick a local team, and there’s three here, but really there’s just one. And it’s the Bills.

It makes sense that Kelly Clarkson’s relocation to New York might inspire her to pick up a new team to cheer for, and these days Buffalo is seeing more success than the Jets or the Giants. It doesn’t hurt that rooting for the Bills also means we get to root for Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen’s relationship.

The couple got engaged in December 2024, about a year and a half after they started dating. The quarterback gave credit to his fiancée for supporting him through the season, and while Buffalo didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, Josh Allen was named the NFL’s MVP, where he was sure to thank her again during his acceptance speech.

People are so fired up about arguably the new hottest NFL/celeb couple (sorry, Taylor and Travis) that Hallmark is teaming up with the Buffalo Bills for a second Holiday Touchdown movie following last year’s rom-com that was centered around the Kansas City Chiefs.

Keep your eye on the Hallmark movie schedule for that one this Christmas, and perhaps consider Josh Allen for all of your future fantasy football needs.