Vin Diesel Reveals Heartfelt Reason Why 'The Rest Of Fast X Part 2' Will Be Filmed In Los Angeles

If the original plan for Fast X’s continuation had held, we’d be talking about how the Torretto crime family would be making a grand return on the 2025 movie schedule . Alas, what we know about Fast and Furious 11 informs us that delays and the magnetic draw of releasing this potentially final chapter led to an undetermined 2026 debut. The latter reason is a sweet factor to keep in mind, as it signifies just how much this blockbuster franchise loves to wear its heart on its production sleeve. We've now seen this popping up again thanks to Vin Diesel’s heartfelt announcement that the rest of Fast X: Part 2 will be filming in Los Angeles.

This news came from a post that the Fast Saga star/producer shared to his Instagram , complete with a fitting image of Diesel embracing on-screen sister Jordana Brewster. What makes this choice appropriate is Brewster herself had asked the man himself if this project could conclude in the city of angels, with this rationale in mind:

Last week, during the fires that displaced LA… my sister Jordana reached out to me and said… Please have Universal film the rest of Fast X Part 2 in LA. Los Angeles needs it now more than ever… Los Angeles is where Fast and Furious started filming 25 years ago… and now Fast will finally return home. All love…

While there’s still a fair amount of Fast X sequel drama that makes its way into the press, those unfortunate rumors seem to be leveled out by gestures such as the one seen above. It doesn’t matter if you’re family by blood or by choice, these sorts of scraps are part of the ups and downs that make life surprising.

At least the intention to film the rest of the Fast Saga's supposed swan song can be considered an “up.” There will be plenty of filmmaking professionals in need of work in the Los Angeles area, and the money spent to bring this vision to life could go a long way toward helping people rebuild in the aftermath of the devastating wildfires. That feels like exactly what Dom would have done in this scenario, which makes all this even sweeter.

Fast X can currently be streamed through a Peacock subscription , with the rest of the series cast to various sources on the streaming winds. You have plenty of time for a refresher course though, as Fast X Part 2, or whatever this blockbuster return will be named upon its arrival, doesn’t have a specific 2026 release date on the books just yet.

At the same time, one could guess that June 19, 2026 would be a hypothetical drop date. With director Louis Leterrier's reverence for The Fast and the Furious' 25th anniversary, that would get the picture in theaters in time for fans to celebrate on the exact date.

We’ll have to wait to see if this prediction is confirmed or debunked, over the year to come and at a quarter mile at a time. As always, we here at CinemaBlend continue to offer our deepest support to those dealing with the humanitarian disaster the California wildfires have brought.