We Know When Fast And Furious 11 Is Reportedly Coming Out And Where It'll Take Place, And I’m So Here For This Plan
Now this is a plan I can get behind!
Get the family together, because it's time to prepare for one final ride! Up to this point, we haven't learned much about the upcoming Fast and Furious 11. However, recently, Fast X director Louis Leterrier opened up about the release date for the finale Fast and Furious project and where it'll take place. Let's just say, I'm very here for this plan!
Leterrier explained to Collider that pre-production on the upcoming Fast movie is happening soon, and he clarified that filming should start in early 2025. This makes the projected release year for the film 2026 -- which would be 25 years since the release of The Fast and The Furious. The director said:
Along with this exciting update that places Fast 11's release window in a very special year, the director also explained that the setting will also pay homage to the movie that started this whole adventure. While quite a few of the Fast movies have included Los Angeles as a location, Leterrier dished that it will be the primary setting for the eleventh movie in the franchise. Going into detail about this choice, he said:
Overall, I love that the franchise is playing into the nostalgia, and it's going to come full circle on such a special anniversary year.
As we learn more about Fast 11 we'll keep you posted.
More to come...
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.