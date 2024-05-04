We Know When Fast And Furious 11 Is Reportedly Coming Out And Where It'll Take Place, And I’m So Here For This Plan

Get the family together, because it's time to prepare for one final ride! Up to this point, we haven't learned much about the upcoming Fast and Furious 11. However, recently, Fast X director Louis Leterrier opened up about the release date for the finale Fast and Furious project and where it'll take place. Let's just say, I'm very here for this plan!

Leterrier explained to Collider that pre-production on the upcoming Fast movie is happening soon, and he clarified that filming should start in early 2025. This makes the projected release year for the film 2026 -- which would be 25 years since the release of The Fast and The Furious. The director said:

It's filming early next year, and it's coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out.

Along with this exciting update that places Fast 11's release window in a very special year, the director also explained that the setting will also pay homage to the movie that started this whole adventure. While quite a few of the Fast movies have included Los Angeles as a location, Leterrier dished that it will be the primary setting for the eleventh movie in the franchise. Going into detail about this choice, he said:

It's exactly that. That's what we wanna do. We wanna bring it back home, and still have a great big journey to tell.

Overall, I love that the franchise is playing into the nostalgia, and it's going to come full circle on such a special anniversary year.

As we learn more about Fast 11 we'll keep you posted.

More to come...