Viral TikTok At Disneyland Shows Insane Lines—Even For Those Who Paid Extra For Pass

Disneyland has been experiencing a huge influx of guests eager to return after a long period of national quarantining and public closures . Add the busy holiday season and the usual inflated wait times for many Disney rides to the mix, and one has a recipe for disaster. This past week, many unfortunate Disneyland guests have been stuck in insanely long lines - even after paying extra for a chance to avoid the wait.

TikTok user @momtravels was dismayed to see an incredibly long line outside of a ride at Disneyland this past week. To make matters worse, that crazy queue was made up of guests who had paid $18 extra per person to ‘skip the line’ in the so-called Lightning Lane. Take a peek at the video below:

@momtravels ##DisneyPlusVoices ##disneyland ##disney ##fail ##ohno or if you have a disability and wait the standby time through DAS. Y’all are lumped together. ##fyp ♬ Oh No - Kreepa

Yes, that’s the Lightning Lane outside of Radiator Springs Racers in California Adventure. The line, full of adults, children, strollers, and beer-drinkers, winds its way past the ride’s entrance and all the way down one of the main thoroughfares in the park. According to Renee of @momtravels, guests with disabilities were also placed in the Lightning Lane through the park’s Disability Access Service. The accessibility measures are meant to facilitate a guest’s experience in California Adventure, but customers with disabilities were still subject to the same wait as the able-bodied guests in the Lightning Lane.

Disney theme park guests are no strangers to long lines, but the company had previously implemented a ‘FastPass+’ system to give visitors the chance to jump to the front in exchange for a higher fee. Disneyland recently did away with the FastPass+ program and replaced it with several other options , such as the Lightning Lanes, Disney Genie, and Genie+. The Genie options allow guests to use multiple Lightning Lanes, while single-use Lightning Lane tickets can be purchased for certain popular rides for anywhere from $10-$20. Considering the amount of attractions the theme park boasts, those Lightning Lane passes can add up.

According to Inside the Magic , guests are not huge fans of the new system. Many visitors have bemoaned the Lightning Lanes and Disney Genie, claiming that they are paying more money for a worse experience. They’re not far off, at least when it comes to the cost. A one-day ticket to California Adventure is about $100, and that’s not including a park-hopper pass, meals, or parking. Disney Genie+ will add another $20 per ticket, per day. For the average family, a single day at California Adventure with Genie+ could easily cost upwards of $500 - a steep price to pay for an hour-plus wait per ride.

While the fans wait to gain access to Radiator Springs Racers, here’s hoping that Disneyland will find a solution to those insanely long lines.