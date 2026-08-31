Why Is Ryan Gosling The Right Star To Lead Star Wars: Starfighter? Shawn Levy Has A Funny Take
It's hard to argue with this rationale.
The galaxy far, far away is set to expand, thanks to Star Wars: Starfighter, which is set to soar into theaters as part of the 2027 movie schedule. Set five years after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, the film will see Ryan Gosling play a new character named Kade Auberon. There was considerable excitement when Gosling’s involvement was announced, and I’m not sure there are many people who doubt he can lead a massive movie at this point in his career. Still, Levy’s take on why he’s the right man for the job is making me chuckle.
Levy has been able to say much about the nature of his Star Wars movie, though he’s gradually starting to open up about his approach to the flick. Something that’s been very apparent is just how much he believes in his lead actor. He and Gosling recently appeared at Disney’s D23, where they shared some new details about the film and debuted some footage. Afterwards, Gosling sat down with Fandango (as seen on YouTube) and was asked about why Gosling was the “perfect” actor to head up this film, leading him to say:
Some may think Levy is gushing too hard over Gosling, but his assessment of his skills isn’t wrong. First and foremost, Gosling has played a wide range of roles, including an empathetic (and drug-addicted) school teacher, an unconventional private eye and a self-serious doll who comes to understand the patriarchy. And, with each of those characters and others, Gosling goes all in, never phoning in any aspect of a performance. Such commitment is definitely appreciated, and I’m eager to see how that applies to (the standalone) Starfighter.
Of course, a person also can’t talk about Ryan Gosling without highlighting his natural magnetism. The actor just has a high level of natural charm, which even shines through when Gosling’s acting with a puppeteer portraying an alien that looks like a rock. Amid his interview, Levy went on to joke about Gosling’s level of cool and how he’s sought to learn those ways himself:
That cool factor was apparent at D23, where Gosling appeared on stage and sported a sweet jacket with a flipped Rebel Alliance logo that resembled a skull and crossbones. Also, the name Kade Auberon (which fans have a Legends-related theory about) is also quite cool. Details on Auberon’s journey within the film are scarce, but he’s been described as “a guy from the wrong side of the galaxy,” who becomes inexplicably tied to the fastest starfighter in the galaxy.
I’m curious as to what Shawn Levy has planned for Starfighter, which apparently draws some inspiration from The Outsiders. What I have no doubt of, though, is that Ryan Gosling will bring his A-game when playing the lead role. Check him out when the film opens on May 28, 2027 and, in the meantime, stream other Star Wars movies using a Disney+ subscription.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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