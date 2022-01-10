Why No Way Home’s Tom Holland Was 'Jealous' Of Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Suit

Warning: Spoilers for Spider-Man: Now Way Home lie ahead.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has completely dominated the box office , to say the least. Fans were delighted by the fact that it brings back villains from the older Spider-Man movies as well as former Spider-Men Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Garfield was a true standout , and seeing his version of Peter Parker get his due, after starring in two polarizing movies, was nothing short of incredible. Of course, one thing about him and his fellow Peter Parkers is that their costumes are all distinct from one another, prompting fans to debate which is the best. Interestingly, the stars had some thoughts on each other’s get-ups, and Tom Holland was apparently "jealous" of Garfield’s suit.

Andrew Garfield has finally been opening up about his return in Spider-Man: No Way Home while also discussing his other acclaimed new film, Tick Tick…Boom, which is currently on Netflix. Between the two films, it’s been quite the year for Garfield, who is getting the shine that he deserves for being one of the most talented actors in Hollywood. When recently sat down with Variety, Garfield shed some light on what it was like seeing the different Spidey suits together and revealed that his costume has a nice feature that drew the envy of Tom Holland:

We talked about what worked for each of us. Tom was jealous because I have little zippers in my suit that I can get my hands out of very easily. To work his phone, he had to use his nose because he couldn't access his hands. We would have deeper conversations, too, and talk about our experiences with the character.

You honestly can't blame the Uncharted star for being a bit jealous here. When working on set all day, there are moments of downtime, and one would imagine that the actor would love to effectively use his phone when needed. Still, the three seem to have enjoyed their time together and talked about their respective experiences in their franchises. While recalling the first time they all had the suits on together, Andrew Garfield said:

I think the first time we were all in the suit together, it was hilarious because it’s like just three ordinary dudes who were just actors just hanging out. But then also, you just become a fan and say, “Oh my god we’re all together in the suits and we’re doing the pointing thing!” There was talk about going to the bathroom and, you know, padding around the package.

One would that think that it was truly an amazing day on set, and I honestly would've loved to have seen the Spider-Man pointing meme actually come to life. It's funny to also hear the actor joke about pads being used in more revealing areas of the costume. All of this camaraderie certainly helped add to the on-screen chemistry that all three Spideys had on screen.

Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have been relishing the film's release, as they recently snuck into a screening of No Way Home . That's right, they experienced the movie masked up and incognito with a packed crowd, and it must've been a wild experience, especially with all the crazy crowd reactions. Both actors’ films have also been benefitting from the new film's release, which is arguably helping to cement their Marvel legacies.