Wake Up Dead Man Releases Sneak Peek Image And I Still Can't Get Over Daniel Craig's Wild New Knives Out Haircut

We still don’t know when Wake Up Dead Man: a Knives Out mystery will be gracing the 2025 movie schedule , but that doesn’t mean we can’t get hyped about the return of Benoit Blanc. It’s pretty easy actually, between reflecting on the stellar Knives Out 3 ’s cast , and pondering what new witticisms Daniel Craig will get to deliver on screen.

However, I must admit that my enthusiasm is currently centered around Detective Blanc’s fresh look for this Netflix original three-quel. As a new photo from writer/director Rian Johnson’s latest has been released to the eager viewing public, this new round of intrigue continues to cultivate my curiosity. In fact, much as my colleague Eric Eisenberg has pointed out, this is definitely a 2025 theatrical must see.

While the usually bespoke sleuth at the heart of the so-called Knives Out mysteries has been broken in Wake Up Dead Man, I find it to be a hint that we’re not simply seeing “another Benoit Blanc case” this time around. Feel free to form your own opinion, before making sure your Netflix subscription is up to date, courtesy of this latest look at Mr. Craig's new style choices:

(Image credit: John Wilson/Netflix)

Comparing Daniel Craig’s sartorial style throughout his three Benoit Blanc pictures, this look matches Rian Johnson’s comments on Wake Up Dead Man’s tonal difference . As this new entry is being touted as “his most dangerous case yet,” our typically unflappable detective would be quite rattled under such circumstances.

For some reason, that’s the first scenario I thought of when asking what would cause a normally stylish man to let himself get a little rough around the edges. And that's the perfect cue to address a new fear I need to get out of the way before we go, which may or may not have come from my fandom of Daniel Craig' James Bond movies.

(Image credit: Netflix)

If this “dangerous case” involves a funeral in this church-based pot boiler, it better not be linked to Hugh Grant’s Glass Onion cameo in the slightest. Phillip is precious, and must be protected at all costs, Mr. Johnson. I don't care if this statement has somehow increased his chances of perishing in the final edit, it needed to be said.

While the greatest mystery is when we’ll see Wake Up Dead Man: a Knives Out Mystery unveil its release date, there’s at least one question I think I can safely answer. No matter what day or venue this picture is going to use to make its grand entrance, I’m going to be in front of it the first moment it’s humanly possible.

And if anyone at Netflix is reading this, I promise I wouldn't leak a super secret copy of the first trailer, were it to fall into my inbox. I'll also accept any delightful anecdotes of Daniel Craig and Josh O'Connor swapping Luca Guadagnino stories on set, as those would be a delightful substitute.