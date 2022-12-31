Hugh Grant Opens Up About His Cameo In Glass Onion

Warning: SPOILERS for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery are ahead!

While Knives Out certainly had a stacked cast including the likes of Jamie Lee Curtis, the late Christopher Plummer, Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, among others, it didn’t really have any special appearances, unless you count Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s voice briefly being heard. Not so with Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, as it was packed with cameos and even a few notable name-drops. Arguably one of the more surprising cameos was Hugh Grant, who popped up as the romantic partner of Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc, and the Notting Hill actor has now opened up about his cameo in Rian Johnson’s latest movie.

Following its brief theatrical run at the end of November, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has been available for Netflix subscribers to stream for a week now. As those who’ve already caught the movie know, Hugh Grant emerged a little past the halfway point of the standalone sequel, when we flashed back to the day that Janelle Monáe’s Helen Brand hired Benoit Blanc to investigate the death of her sister. Here’s what Grant said to Collider when he was asked about the cameo:

It is true, I'm married to James Bond.

Hugh Grant’s character, Phillip, answered the door on Benoit Blanc’s behalf when Helen Brand came calling, while Benoit was hanging out in the bathtub playing Above Us with Stephen Sondheim, Angela Lansbury, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Natasha Lyonne over Zoom. It was abundantly clear that Phillip and Benoit were an item, but what wasn’t spelled out in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery was how long they’d been together, let alone if they were married.

But if these two did indeed tie the knot at some point like Hugh Grant said, then hopefully that means there’s a chance Grant could return for Knives Out 3. Yes, each Knives Out movie is supposed be a self-contained affair (hence why Rian Johnson was displeased that Netflix added A Knives Out Mystery to Glass Onion’s title), but that doesn’t mean that we could get another peek at Benoit and Phillip’s domestic life. However, from what Johnson has said, the chances of anyone besides Daniel Craig returning for more of these movies are unlikely.

As for how he got looped into Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Hugh Grant shared that he enjoyed Knives Out when it came out in 2019, so when he was approached for the sequel, he was game to lend some of his time. In his words:

It's the tiniest little moment. I don't really know why they wanted to do it but anyway, I thought Knives Out 1 was brilliant, and so yeah, I thought why not? I turn up for a few hours...

Along with the aforementioned individuals, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s cast also included Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. Like its predecessor, Glass Onion has been met with critical acclaim, and it’s already a massive hit on Netflix, ranking as the third biggest original movie debut on the platform in 2022 behind The Gray Man and The Adam Project. As far as excitement levels go, Rian Johnson was more jazzed several days back over getting to be part of a Jeopardy! category.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery ranked high on our list of best Netflix movies released in 2022, so if you haven’t seen it yet, you’d be wise to make some time to fix that. Also keep your eyes peeled on CinemaBlend for when news about Knives Out 3’s development starts trickling in.