Rian Johnson Reveals Knives Out 3's Title And I'm Wondering If This Trilogy Capper Could Be The Potential End Of Benoit Blanc
I don't think I can do another potential Daniel Craig death scene.
Oh what a time for fans of Rian Johnson. The recent master of the Benoit Blanc/Knives Out whodunnit franchise took to social media with a rather interesting post that almost looked like he was teasing a surprise Nintendo project. But while we were all debating what it meant, Johnson then dropped something that could potentially mean the end of Daniel Craig’s gentleman detective: the title to Knives Out 3.
Knives Out 3 Has A Really Deadly Title
The next Benoit Blanc mystery has a title, and it makes for quite a mourning. Touted as his “most dangerous case,” Wake Up Dead Man already looks and sounds like a stone cold thriller. Per a social media post that quickly followed an egg based Nintendo image, Rian Johnson broke the news with a quick little tease.
Using a clever Craig voiced tease that recounted titles of mysteries past, the video below gave us our first clues towards the road ahead. Take a look, and a listen, below:
The next Benoit Blanc mystery, the follow-up to Knives Out and Glass Onion, is called Wake Up Dead Man. pic.twitter.com/pdDXRDmwcIMay 24, 2024
Oh, we definitely need to talk this out.
Wake Up Dead Man won't be arriving in the graveyard until 2025, but in the meantime you can check out the rundown of 2024 Netflix movie and TV release dates and see the near future holds. And, of course, with a Netflix subscription, you can revisit Glass Onion: a Knives Out mystery, in all of its layers of mystery.
Mike Reyes is the Senior Movie Contributor at CinemaBlend, though that title’s more of a guideline really. Passionate about entertainment since grade school, the movies have always held a special place in his life, which explains his current occupation. Mike graduated from Drew University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science, but swore off of running for public office a long time ago. Mike's expertise ranges from James Bond to everything Alita, making for a brilliantly eclectic resume. He fights for the user.