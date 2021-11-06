Watch Cardi B Fangirl Over Meeting Twilight’s Robert Pattinson

We all have that celebrity or two we’d all absolutely lose it over if we met them. For Twilight fans, those people are probably Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, who portrayed Edward Cullen and Bella Swan in the five-film vampire romance. “Bodak Yellow” rapper Cardi B looks to be one of the Twihards considering how much she’s fangirling over meeting the star of the Stephenie Meyer adaptation.

The Grammy winner recently took to Twitter to share a short video of herself with the fan-favorite actor in what looks to be some kind of industry party or function. Take a look for yourself:

Look who I met the other day ! I felt like a teen! pic.twitter.com/a7vEk7zA4INovember 6, 2021 See more

Cardi B and Robert Pattinson together are such a random, but incredible duo! The rapper captioned the video “Look who I met the other day! I felt like a teen!” I guess it's fair to say she's a longtime Twilight fan, too! She would have been around 16 when the actor found his breakout role as Edward Cullen in the 2008 first movie. In other words, she was the perfect target audience for the phenomenon at the time.

Robert Pattinson looked stoked to meet her as well, flashing a big smile and sticking out his tongue as she screamed in the video. Just check out these two:

(Image credit: Twitter/Cardi B)

As one fan noted, Cardi B totally referenced Twilight over the summer on social media when she tweeted that she wanted to “have vampire sex.” Maybe she was headed to the steaming realm to rewatch the saga like many of us after each film landed on Netflix a month prior to Cardi B’s declaration.

I want to have vampire sexJuly 30, 2021 See more

Recently, the music personality has had some fun exchanges with another heartthrob, You’s Penn Badgely. When the actor spoke about her while promoting his Netflix show, the "WAP" performer fangirled on Twitter, typing “HE KNOWS ME!!!” Badgely then sent her some merch from the show and the pair currently have each other’s faces as their profile pictures.

Of course, we’re curious what conversations Cardi B and Robert Pattinson had when they met the other day. Pattinson is starring as Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie, hitting theaters in March 2022. Cardi will have an original song featured on the upcoming Halle Berry movie Bruised, coming out on November 24. Berry also directed the movie, which tells the story of a disgraced MMA fighter who gets a chance at a comeback.