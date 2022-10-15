Watch Harry Styles Hilariously Recover After Getting Hit With A Bottle During His Concert

One of the hottest concert tickets you can score this year is to Harry Styles’ Love On Tour arena shows, which are currently taking place in North America until mid-November. The star of Olivia Wilde’s thriller Don’t Worry Darling is known to put on an eventful show full of dancing, boas, proposals and sometimes dialing a crowd member’s ex. But, there are some occupational hazards, as one video hilariously illustrated.

Harry Styles got a bottle thrown at his groin during his Friday show in Chicago, Illinois and yes, an audience member caught the moment on their phone as it went down. Check out the video of the “As It Was” singer, per a fan on Twitter :

LOL right in the sweet spot pic.twitter.com/kCvhCroHgJOctober 15, 2022 See more

The singer and actor was in between songs and talking with the crowd when a bottle flung right toward his “sweet spot,” leading him to take a moment to pause. Harry Styles reacted by saying “that’s unfortunate” as he surely felt a bit of pain from the jab before saying he was going to “shake it off” and proceeding with the show by asking the crowd who among them hailed from Chicago.

A lot of random things have flown Harry Styles way mid-concert during his shows. In another viral moment, he asked the crowd “Who threw the chicken nugget?" at a show during his 15-night residency at Madison Square Garden over the summer. Other items that fans have snuck into shower Styles with hats, tiaras, boas and signs with all sorts of things on them. His fans just really want to connect and have his attention, and in this case, it went a bit far, as the bottle hit him right in his crotch. But come on, let's not throw everything at the guy, he's trying to put on a show for ya.

Harry Styles's third studio album, Harry’s House, was released back in May and has remained a top streaming and best-selling album throughout the year. Aside from being one of the biggest musicians touring right now, recently Styles has entered the world of Hollywood. Styles was introduced as Marvel character Eros at the end of 2021’s Eternals and he was one of the stars of Olivia Wilde’s movie, Don’t Worry Darling, alongside Florence Pugh, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan.

Styles began dating his now-girlfriend Olivia Wilde while working on Don’t Worry Darling and they are still going strong after premiering the movie and a host of controversies and drama around its release . Wilde has been seen jamming at Harry Styles Love On Tour shows before like the supportive partner she is.

Following Don’t Worry Darling, Harry Styles is also starring in Amazon Prime’s My Policeman. The drama based on a book is about a secret gay romance that swelters in 1950s England at a time when two men going public with their affections was especially looked down upon. You can check out the early reactions for My Policeman ahead of the movie hitting Prime Video on November 4.

You can also check out Styles on tour, albeit the tickets are hard to come by, in Chicago and Los Angeles this fall.