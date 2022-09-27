Rumors Swirled That Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Had Split After Don't Worry Darling Premiere. So, They Packed On The PDA
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's relationship was one of reasons why so many rumors followed Don't Worry Darling.
This weekend was a big one for moviegoers, as it welcomed a new release that the public has been chattering about for weeks: Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The mysterious thriller managed to take the top spot at the box office seemingly as a result of this online discourse, which focuses on various alleged feuds from the set. And Don’t Worry Darling drama rumors swirled that Harry Styles and Wilde had split after Don’t Worry Darling’s premiere, they started packing on the PDA.
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde’s romantic relationship turned countless heads when it became public, thanks to their film collaboration, her recent divorce, and Styles’ pop star status. But after the new thriller had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, folks online debated if the couple had split. Despite the Don’t Worry Darling drama, new photos on ET showed Styles and Wilde enjoying a night in New York City– with kisses and other forms of PDA on full display.
This latest update is sure to quell rumors that the two celebs split after Don’t Worry Darling finally had its premiere. The movie finally arrived in theaters, while Harry Styles has been busy touring. He recently completed 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden, with Olivia Wilde even caught enjoying the show by some fans. Now they’ve been photographed smooching in NYC, so it looks like the celebrity couple is still going strong.
It looks like the rumors about Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde splitting were without merit. This isn’t the first time that the One Direction alum has been the subject of chatter related to Don’t Worry Darling. At the Venice premiere, the internet was set ablaze with rumors that Styles spit in the lap of Chris Pine. The talks were so deafening that both actors actually addressed the situation. Wilde even denied that spitgate ever happened while promoting the movie on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
This is just the latest example of a Don’t Worry Darling rumor being squashed. After rumors about Olivia Wilde having screaming matches with Florence Pugh on set circulated, dozens of crew members from the thriller signed a statement refuting these reports. While that puts the kibosh on the screaming match chatter, it just shows how many stories are currently circulating around the project. Although that might have helped Olivia Wilde’s sophomore directorial effort win more money at the box office last weekend.
Perhaps the most popular Don’t Worry Darling rumor is about Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde’s reported feud. The Black Widow star was noticeably absent from press for the movie, as she’s filming the Dune sequel. Wilde’s personal life has also been on display, especially after her ex Jason Sudeikis served her with custody papers while she was presenting the movie at this year’s CinemaCon.
Don’t Worry Darling is in theaters now. Be sure to check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
