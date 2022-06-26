Don't Worry Darling: 6 Quick Things We Know About Olivia Wilde's Movie

If you’re a movie lover, there are a number of 2022 movie releases coming up for you to look forward to. But, in between movies like Thor: Love and Thunder and Halloween Ends, we’re going to be treated to a film that I’m very excited about: Don’t Worry Darling . While there has been a lot of buzz surrounding the Olivia Wilde-directed tale since she, allegedly, fired Shia LaBeouf in the fall of 2020, with much of that buzz surrounding the reported romance between Wilde and the star who replaced LaBeouf, pop superstar Harry Styles , what do we actually know about the movie itself?

Luckily for all of the film fans out there, the answer is that we actually know quite a bit about the semi-mysterious psychological thriller that is Don’t Worry Darling, and we’re here now to give you a few quick things that you need to know about the highly anticipated new movie!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Don’t Worry Darling Will Release On September 23, 2022

As noted above, Don’t Worry Darling will, indeed, head into theaters this year, after a few delays got in the way of the filming process. In mid-September of 2021, director Olivia Wilde showed a few quick scenes from her creepy looking new movie on Twitter , when announcing that Don’t Worry Darling would open on September 23, 2022, making it one of this fall’s big movies to hit theaters or streaming .

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Movie Stars Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, And Many Others

If there have just been way too many movies that have debuted in the past couple of years for you to keep up with information on all of them, you should be incredibly encouraged to know that the Don’t Worry Darling cast is stacked with a number of well-known and beloved stars.

The film, for instance, is listed among Florence Pugh’s upcoming movies and TV shows , as well as Chris Pine’s new movies . As mentioned earlier, Don’t Worry Darling will also star Harry Styles (who will have some steamy scenes with on-screen wife Pugh ), who appears alongside Kiki Layne, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Olivia Wilde (who joked about being the only person they could still afford after setting the rest of the impressive cast list), and several others in what looks to be a very brain-twisty new movie.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Period Piece Focuses On A Utopian Community With Secrets

And now we can get to the big guns, which is what the story of Don’t Worry Darling is actually about. Until recently, what we’d heard is that the movie will focus on Pugh’s young, 1950s housewife, who begins to suspect that the seemingly utopian community that she’s moved to with her husband (Styles), is really keeping some terrible secrets. With the release of the official synopsis (via Variety ), we can now confirm that and quite a bit more:

Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles) are lucky to be living in Victory, the experimental company town housing the men who work for the top-secret Victory Project and their families. Life is perfect, with every resident’s needs met by the company. All they ask in return is unquestioning commitment to the Victory cause. But when cracks in their idyllic life begin to appear, exposing flashes of something much more sinister lurking beneath the attractive façade, Alice can’t help questioning what they’re doing in Victory, and why. Just how much is Alice willing to lose to expose what’s really going on in paradise?

I don’t know if you agree, but doesn’t this sound awesome? Who doesn’t love a good, mind-bender of a movie about a protagonist who’s trapped in a situation that becomes increasingly “sinister” after thinking they’d made a great decision? I simply cannot wait to figure out what’s really going on in Victory!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Don’t Worry Darling Is Olivia Wilde’s Second Directorial Effort

Olivia Wilde is still, certainly, best known to many as the star of television shows like House, and movies like Tron: Legacy and People Like Us (where she appeared with Don’t Worry Darling star Chris Pine), but that began to change with her feature length directorial debut, Booksmart, in 2019. The high school comedy was a hit with audiences and critics alike, and likely led to a number of other directing opportunities for Wilde, who’d previously only been behind the camera for one short film and two music videos.

She likely had her pick of some great projects for her next movie, and Wilde decided to make Don’t Worry Darling her second directorial effort. Even though she’s spoken about how nervous she was to make the switch from comedy to something so much darker and different, it sounds like she turned to some amazing classics for inspiration for her new film.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Olivia Wilde Said The Movie Is Inspired By Classics Like Inception And The Matrix

So many movies are inspired, either in the basic idea or in how they’re filmed, by great films of the past, and it turns out that Don’t Worry Darling is no different. While speaking to the crowd at CinemaCon in April of 2022 (via Variety ), Wilde revealed some of the inspirations behind her new movie (which was written by Booksmart’s co-writer, Katie Silberman) and noted that modern classics Inception, The Matrix, and The Truman Show, came into play while crafting the story, while the director looked toward Fatal Attraction and Indecent Proposal while embarking on her latest directorial effort. About Don’t Worry Darling’s story, Wilde said:

[It’s] a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination. I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want. Not just material, tangible things… But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful. What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right? Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?

Sounds like Florence Pugh’s Alice is going to really have to upend her life to get to the truth!

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

The Don’t Worry Darling Trailer Looks Creepy And Intense

We all love a trailer that makes a new movie look amazing, and Don’t Worry Darling certainly has that, with a trailer that makes the upcoming film seem extremely creepy and intriguingly intense! Take a look:

Well, all I can say is that I’m sooooo ready for Don’t Worry Darling to get here so that we can all uncover its many thrilling secrets!