Watch Johnny Depp Return To Captain Jack Sparrow For A Sick Fan

There are plenty of reasons why Jack Sparrow is one of Johnny Depp’s greatest roles. His slightly drunken swagger, slurred speech, flailing hand gestures, and impressive swordwork says it all. While it’s up in the air if the actor will ever return as the iconic pirate, he was willing to don the trademark costume once again in a video dedicated to a sick young fan.

On Kraken the Box’s YouTube channel, a video was posted of Johnny Depp collaborating with the Make-A-Wish Foundation. He returned as Jack Sparrow to encourage people to follow 11-year-old Kori’s YouTube channel. Take a look at the heartwarming video below:

It’s amazing that even though Johnny Depp hasn’t played Jack Sparrow in five years, he was still able to get into character so easily. Kraken the Box was made on November 28 and is filled with pirate-themed videos of the young buccaneer. The YouTube account currently has 176,000 followers. A source told People that Depp was contacted by the Make-A-Wish Foundation to revive his Pirate of the Caribbean character for young Kori who is currently in palliative care after going through two heart transplants. As this young fan loves to watch the Pirates of the Caribbean movies during his surgeries and recovery periods, nothing would make him happier than to have the Jack Sparrow talk to him. In another video on this young pirate’s channel, Kori actually had a video chat with Jack Sparrow himself! Who else can say they've done that? This Hollywood A-lister really is making this kid's dream come true.

This isn’t the first time that Johnny Depp wore his pirate garb for the kiddies. There was the time during the filming of Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides when he randomly visited schools in south-east London as Jack Sparrow after a letter request was sent to him by a young student. Depp also visited a children’s hospital as Jack Sparrow to lift the spirits of a little girl with a bone tumor above her right knee. He even made a detour at Disneyland as the lovable pirate saying 'hi' to those waiting in line for the theme park ride based on the film franchise. It proves that the treacherous pirate will never leave the heart of the 59-year-old actor.

Following domestic abuse allegations Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard made about the actor, he was reportedly dropped from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies . Fans were so upset about the news they made a petition for the talented actor’s return which quietly racked up signatures during the Depp vs Heard trial. However, the Cry Baby actor may not want to return for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie after Disney dropped him the first time. Film producer Jerry Bruckheimer responded that the studio is still working on a screenplay with hopes of bringing back the franchise’s well-known pirate. We know it wouldn’t be a Pirates of the Caribbean movie without Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow anyways.

While Johnny Depp may not revive Jack Sparrow for the big screen as far as we know, it’s nice to know he’s always willing to reprise one of his best characters for the fans. Young fans like Kori are truly lucky to have this Oscar-nominated actor make an appearance in their lives as this pirate’s true treasure is making his fans smile.