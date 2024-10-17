‘We Screwed It Up’: Andrew Garfield Recalls He And Jesse Eisenberg Thinking The Social Network Was Going To Fail
Andrew Garfield became a household name thanks to the Social Network, but wasn't sure of its success.
Andrew Garfield has already had a long and wildly successful career, one that earned him an Academy Award nomination recently. While he's a household name, he largely came into the public consciousness thanks to David Fincher's acclaimed drama The Social Network. And the 41 year-old actor recently recalled how he and Jesse Eisenberg thought the movie was going to fail, even thinking "we screwed it up." Let's break it all down.
While fans are curious about The Social Network's sequel, details are still coming out about David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin's original movie. I had the chance to attend an In Conversation with Andrew Garfield at the Hamptons International Film Festival, where the chat eventually landed on the 2010 film. That's when Garfield got real about this self-doubt at the time, offering:
Well, that's surprising. While The Social Network was universally acclaimed and has aged like fine wine, it sounds like Garfield and Eisenberg weren't always convinced of its success... particularly when it came to their own performances. But it sounds like this might have been their way of coping with all of this new acclaim.
Out of David Fincher's filmography, The Social Network is usually up there for most moviegoers. Andrew Garfield's performance is one big reason the movie works, particularly in the epic scene where he confronts Mark Zuckerberg. Later in the same appearance at HIFF, the actor explained why he loves Fincher's way of working, saying:
This makes a great deal of sense, and shows the type of actor Andrew Garfield ultimately it. He's known for bringing all of his heart and talent into performances, so getting lots of takes while working with David Fincher didn't seem to bother him.
While Jesse Eisenberg's Now You See Me 3 is coming down the line, fans are left wondering about the development of the Social Network sequel. It should be interesting to see if that project comes together, and which members of the cast return. For now, check the 2025 movie release dates.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.