After Waiting So Long For Now You See Me 3, Jesse Eisenberg’s Latest Tease Is Making Me Even More Excited

We've been waiting for the release of Now You See Me 3 for what feels like forever. However, finally, almost ten years after the sequel's release in 2016, we know the promised threequel is coming. Now, as we inch closer to the film's premiere, Jesse Eisenberg has opened up about shooting it, and his tease about what's to come has me so excited.

The Fleishman Is in Trouble star caught up with GameStar+ at the premiere showing of his latest film, A Real Pain, during the BFI London Film Festival. When asked about Now You See Me 3 on the red carpet, he had this to share about the continuation of the quartet of sly magicians' story:

We've been in Budapest for the last three months, and I almost made it till the end without breaking anything. And the movie is really astounding. It's directed by Ruben Fleischer. This is my fourth movie with him. Every day we walk onto set and pinch ourselves because the set pieces, the magic, the ensemble, it's really, truly miraculous.

Eisenberg returns alongside his other horsemen: Woody Harrelson, Mark Ruffalo, Isla Fisher and Dave Franco. New additions to the New You See Me 3 cast also include Ariana Greenblatt, Dominic Sessa, Justice Smith, and Rosamund Pike. So, the cast is stacked, they're ready to do more magic, and the film will hopefully be released on the 2025 movie schedule.

As the actor mentioned, this isn’t the first time he has worked with NYSM 3 director Ruben Fleischer either. The two famously collaborated on the beloved Zombie comedy Zombieland, which also included Harrelson. Now, the trio who clearly loves to be a part of high-stakes worlds are back at it again but with magic instead of zombies.

On top of that, his use of words like "astounding" and "miraculous" has really started to make me confident in the Four Hoursemen's return to the big screen.

So, even though we’ll have to wait just a little bit longer to finally see what’s up their sleeves next year, the hype The Social Network star shared about working with Fleischer and filming has re-energized my excitement. Plus, the actor has been open about what interested and invested him in playing Daniel again, so knowing he's all in, makes me all in.

If you’d like to get caught up with the trick-taking and plans, you can stream Now You See Me and Now You See Me 2 with a Max subscription. Meanwhile, we'll keep you posted on the long-awaited threequel.

Overall, I’m sure there will be a lot of tricks, cons, and more to ensue in the new movie and I can’t wait. Especially whenever Fleischer has Harrelson and Eisenberg together, you know you’re in for an adventure.