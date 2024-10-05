As The Social Network 2 Is Reportedly In The Works, Andrew Garfield Weighs In On Whether He’d Return For The Sequel

Andrew Garfield has become well-known among audiences for leading Spider-Man movies and other notable flicks. However, one can't forget that the British actor truly broke through and became a household name as part of the cast of David Fincher’s The Social Network . Garfield famously played Eduardo Saverin and earned rave reviews for his work. With a sequel to the dramatic biopic reportedly in the works, Garfield is now weighing in on whether or not he’d reprise his role.

During an installment of The Town podcast that was recorded earlier this year, Aaron Sorkin confirmed he’s currently writing a sequel to The Social Network. The Oscar-winning screenwriter specified that it will be more of a spiritual successor than a direct sequel. Sorkin has wanted this sequel to happen since 2019, feeling so many “dramatic” events related to Facebook have occurred since its startup.

Aaron Sorkin's comments suggest that he wants to tackle the impact on the eponymous social media platform, which he partially blames for the riots that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. It's probably a given that Jesse Eisenberg, who played Mark Zuckerberg, would have a role in the flick. While speaking Esquire , Andrew Garfield expressed enthusiasm and uncertainty when addressing a reprisal for himself:

I think anything that Aaron [Sorkin] does is going to be really, really powerful and interesting, and if he’s feeling drawn to a subject, you know it’s gonna be some juice in it. I’d be excited [about joining a sequel]. I don’t imagine I’d be part of it because I think Eduardo is just living off his billions in Singapore.

The Social Network dramatizes the beginnings of Facebook in the early 2000s. At the time, Harvard sophomore Mark Zuckerberg -- after being recruited to help Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss create -- Harvard Connection became inspired to create his own social network and recruited buddy Eduardo Saverin and others to help. Their efforts prove to be successful but result in legal complications between Zuckerburg and the Winklevosses as well as Saverin himself.

It's cool that the We Live in Time star is open to returning for the sequel should he get the call. Andrew Garfield absolutely deserved an Oscar nomination for his role as Mr. Saverin, who was portrayed as as kindhearted, loyal and ambitious friend to Mark Zuckerberg in the movie. Speaking personally, it would definitely be great to see Garfield reprise his celebrated role.

But, as the Eyes of Tammy Faye alum also noted, Eduardo Saverin's involvement may be tough, given his current position. The tech mogul received an undisclosed financial settlement in his lawsuit against Facebook with his title as co-founder restored to the masthead as well. Plus, Saverin is the co-founder of B Capital Group in Singapore which invests in technology startups. By all accounts, he's living a comfortable life in Brazil and, as you can see in the interview below, the Hacksaw Ridge star couldn't help but contrast Saverin's situation from his own:

Andrew Garfield Talks Florence Pugh, Spiderman, & His New Band The Shangles | Explain This | Esquire - YouTube Watch On

Considering what a prolific actor Andrew Garfield has become, I’m sure audiences would be thrilled to see him revisit one of his earliest, memorable roles. After all, his iconic Social Network confrontation scene went viral on TikTok with fans loving to mouth that their “Prada’s at the cleaners” along with their “fuck-you flip-flops.” It’s quotes like that that make me confident that Aaron Sorkin will write an excellent sequel that hopefully includes Garfield.

