What It’s Like To Work With Jason Blum On A Non-Horror Movie
The Uprising isn't Blumhouse's usual fare.
For nearly two decades now, Jason Blum has been behind some of the biggest horror movies of the 21st century, like Get Out, Split and the Paranormal Activity series. However, what is it like to have Blumhouse Productions behind your non-horror movie? The Uprising’s writer/director told us.
The Uprising is a period drama that tells the story of England’s 1381 Peasants’ Revolt and has connections to Robin Hood. It’s not your typical Blumhouse movie, and yet the production company was very much behind the film. So, I had to ask if the project ever was more of a horror movie. Per Paul Greengrass:
Paul Greengrass and Jason Blum collaborated on another movie last year called The Lost Bus, which was a thriller based on real events. As The Uprising filmmaker shared, horror was never part of the conversation between them. And if you look deeply into Blumhouse’s list of films over the years, there have been random instances of it making other non-horror films.
Did you know Blumhouse was behind the family film Tooth Fairy starring Dwayne Johnson? Another good example is 2014’s Whiplash from Damien Chazelle. The company was also behind Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman and is producing Richard Linklater’s adaptation of the musical Merrily We Roll Along. Greengrass also said this about his vision for The Uprising:
The Uprising follows Andrew Garfield as a ploughman who’s lost his wife and kids to the Black Death and helps start a revolt against the crown. When Garfield’s character, who is literally named Ploughman, witnesses unfair tax collection in town, he calls out the unjust treatment of the townspeople. He ultimately leads a march into London to demand that Richard II, who’s just 14 years old, be made king.
The movie also stars Jamie Bell, Tom Hollander, Thomasin McKenzie and Katherine Waterston. It’s definitely not a horror movie, and more of a historical epic and action drama, but one could definitely see why Jason Blum might be interested in producing the project that’s outside his typical wheelhouse. You can check out the trailer for The Uprising below:
Paul Greengrass is famously behind the Bourne trilogy and other thrillers like Green Zone and Captain Phillips. The Uprising comes as Blumhouse has been having an unprecedented year in the realm of horror, particularly with Obsession and Backrooms’ back-to-back success earlier this year. You can check out The Uprising in theaters starting September 10.
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Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
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