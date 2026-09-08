Someone Asked Scott Caan If He Could Have Joined NCIS: New York As His Hawaii Five-0 Character
Was it ever considered?
When NCIS: New York was announced and it was revealed that LL Cool J would be back as Sam Hanna, it was hard not to wonder whether Scott Caan would be playing a new character or reprising his role as Danny Williams from Hawaii Five-0. Ironically, the universes haven’t just crossed over; Sam has worked with Danny before. However, that will not be happening in this new spinoff that's about to premiere on the 2026 TV schedule. Instead, Caan will be playing a brand new character, and he explained why.
Now, Caan returning to CBS to play Danny Williams wasn’t totally out of the question. According to LL Cool J, it was actually “considered.” That makes sense too, because in 2012, Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: LA crossed over. Therefore, it’s not like Danny’s return would have been coming out of nowhere, there’s history. However, apparently, Caan wanted a “fresh, clean start,” according to the Sam actor. Explaining that point further to EW, Caan said:
That certainly makes sense. Caan was on Hawaii Five-0 for ten seasons. Between 2010 and 2020, he starred in 240 episodes of Five-0 (which you can stream with a Paramount+ subscription). While it’s fun to return to certain characters, I see why he wanted to start fresh in the NCIS universe – which, to be fair, he’d only spent one episode in as Danny Williams.
So, with that being said, allow me to introduce you to Nick Schaeffer. That’s Scott Caan’s character in NCIS: New York, and he’ll be Sam’s new partner in the city that never sleeps. Per the report, the two characters will hit it off right away when Sam finds himself in the Big Apple. Based on the trailer, it looks like they work well together but also bicker like brothers. Honestly, it sounds like a match made in heaven.
Despite not wanting to reprise his role as Danny in NCIS: New York, Caan was thrilled about the series overall. In fact, he gushed about the spinoff and explained why saying yes to it was a “no-brainer”:
Now, while Caan was all for a fresh start, LL Cool J is in the opposite boat. He played Sam Hanna in 323 episodes of NCIS: LA, which ended after 14 seasons in 2023, and he’s reprised his role in various episodes of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i. He’ll be back leading an NCIS show with New York, and he explained that he keeps returning to play Sam because he’s “a really cool character.”
Overall, I think this mix of old and new will make this new series, which premieres on CBS on Tuesday, October 6 at 9 p.m. ET, even better. I love that LL Cool J is returning as a character we know and love. I’m also super excited to be introduced to a whole new team, including Scott Caan’s character. And overall, it looks like they’re all having a blast creating this new NCIS series.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
However, I can’t help but wonder if the resemblance between Nick Schaeffer and Danny Williams will come up, because they do look a whole lot alike…
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.