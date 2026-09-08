See One Ant-Man Sized Disneyland Easter Egg That Makes Me Very Happy

I’ve been going to California’s Disney Parks my whole life, and I’m discovering new things about them all the time. To prove that point, I’ve been to Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure a ton of times since it opened back in 2021, but I’m just learning about an adorable Ant-Man detail there.

An eagle-eyed fan just pointed out that Ant-Man actually has a “secret pretzel stash” between Pym Test Kitchen and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Take a look:

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I can’t believe I never noticed this before, but I totally see how I could have overlooked it, too. What's fashioned to look like a weathered, heavy-duty switch of some sort isn't what it seems. There’s a little door with a lock on it, and inside there’s a bunch of hidden Disneyland pretzels. Next to the door is a sign that once said “NOTICE: Authorized Personnel Only”, but “Authorized Personnel” has been scratched out and new text has been added so it reads “NOTICE: Scott L. Only!”

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It’s little details like this that make me love Disneyland so much! If I were a kid during a trip to Disney and I saw this, I would have been thinking about how Ant-Man was sneaking around with his pretzel stash my whole way home while hugging whatever Disney plushie I took with me that day. I bet it's been there all along, and I just didn't spot it. That's the magic of Disney though.

And Disney fans, before we know it, there are about to be a lot more details to uncover in Avengers Campus when its expansion opens up. There are two more rides currently in the works. One is called Stark Flight Lab, which will feature “new tech” that takes guests on a ride that goes from a track-based ride to an aerial experience. The other upcoming ride is called Avengers Infinity Defense, which will blend physical set environments with 3D screens.

During D23’s Disney Experiences presentation, there were also some exciting updates on Avengers Campus at Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland. Hong Kong’s Tomorrowland is getting a Marvel Studios-themed upgrade, and Shanghai will have an exciting Spider-Man coaster.

Outside of Disney’s California Adventure, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man is set to be in the upcoming Marvel movie, Avengers: Doomsday. Marvel boss Kevin Feige has teased that Scott Lang will be one of the “elder statesmen” of the Avengers, who helps deal with the newer recruits to the superhero team as they fight off Doctor Doom.

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Anyways, I’m just so happy Ant-Man has become such a fixture of the MCU, and that bleeds into Disney Parks. Paul Rudd’s superhero has crept up on me and become one of the fan-favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and things like this DCA detail remind me of this.