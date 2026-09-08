That Time Kim Kardashian Paid Khloé Back Years After She Saved Her Bacon In Divorce
These sisters have always had each other's backs!
These days, there’s very few luxuries that Kim Kardashian can't afford. Fans are used to seeing her throwing million-dollar parties and traveling the globe to open new locations of her multi-billion-dollar SKIMS clothing stores. It wasn’t always like that, though. Kim opened up about how Khloé Kardashian stepped up during a tough time in Kim’s life — and how she paid her little sister back..
Kim Kardashian has been married three times — twice very publicly to Kanye West and Kris Humphries. But back before fame came knocking at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s door, Kim was married to record producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. On The Kardashians episode “Khloéwood,” Kim opened up about the insanely generous way her sister saved her, saying:
The Coke bottle bank — which can be seen in the background of one of Khloé’s childhood photos shown on the episode — was all the money the Kardashian sisters had at the time, and with Kim needing to get out of her ex-husband’s house, Khloé apparently didn’t think twice about cracking open the Coke bottle.
As Khloé Kardashian explained on the show:
Never underestimate the power of a childhood piggy bank. Khloé Kardashian had accumulated a small fortune (by their standards in those days, at least), and it turned out to be enough to get her sister where she needed to go. Kim Kardashian continued:
Kim Kardashian never forgot her sister’s selfless gesture, and years later she paid her back:
A photo was shown of the birthday gift Kim Kardashian gave to Khloé, and I’m not sure what kind of money the Coke bottle bank was originally contained, but the new one was filled nearly to the brim with $100 bills.
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There’s no way when Khloé Kardashian first gave Kim that money that she’d have any expectation of someday getting it back, and that just proves that the Kardashian crew has always had each other’s backs.
You can catch more of the family when The Kardashians Season 8 hits the 2026 TV premiere schedule this October, available to stream with a Hulu subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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