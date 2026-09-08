That Time Kim Kardashian Paid Khloé Back Years After She Saved Her Bacon In Divorce

These days, there’s very few luxuries that Kim Kardashian can't afford. Fans are used to seeing her throwing million-dollar parties and traveling the globe to open new locations of her multi-billion-dollar SKIMS clothing stores. It wasn’t always like that, though. Kim opened up about how Khloé Kardashian stepped up during a tough time in Kim’s life — and how she paid her little sister back..

Kim Kardashian has been married three times — twice very publicly to Kanye West and Kris Humphries. But back before fame came knocking at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s door, Kim was married to record producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. On The Kardashians episode “Khloéwood,” Kim opened up about the insanely generous way her sister saved her, saying:

When Khloé was maybe just 4 or 5 years old, she got this piggy bank that was as tall as us, and it was, like, a Coke bottle. We would put so much money in it. When I was getting my first divorce, I moved out and I had no money. I think I was, like, 21, and she was like, 'Here, you can have my Coke bottle.'

The Coke bottle bank — which can be seen in the background of one of Khloé’s childhood photos shown on the episode — was all the money the Kardashian sisters had at the time, and with Kim needing to get out of her ex-husband’s house, Khloé apparently didn’t think twice about cracking open the Coke bottle.

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As Khloé Kardashian explained on the show:

She was crying in my room. I was just like, 'OK, I have this Coke bottle. Let’s take what’s in here, go to the bank and cash it, and let's use this money for your divorce.' … I gave her all that I got and hopefully helped her.

Never underestimate the power of a childhood piggy bank. Khloé Kardashian had accumulated a small fortune (by their standards in those days, at least), and it turned out to be enough to get her sister where she needed to go. Kim Kardashian continued:

We stayed up all night long counting it. It had $6,000 in it, and it was just enough for me to get the down payment on my apartment and pay my first and last month’s rent.

Kim Kardashian never forgot her sister’s selfless gesture, and years later she paid her back:

So for her birthday, I found the same Coke bottle piggy bank, and I filled it up, and I was like, ‘Thank you.’ She gave me her life savings at 21 years old. She couldn't believe I remembered the Coke bottle. I was like, 'How can I not?'

A photo was shown of the birthday gift Kim Kardashian gave to Khloé, and I’m not sure what kind of money the Coke bottle bank was originally contained, but the new one was filled nearly to the brim with $100 bills.

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There’s no way when Khloé Kardashian first gave Kim that money that she’d have any expectation of someday getting it back, and that just proves that the Kardashian crew has always had each other’s backs.

You can catch more of the family when The Kardashians Season 8 hits the 2026 TV premiere schedule this October, available to stream with a Hulu subscription.