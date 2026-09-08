Matthew McConaughey And Camila Went Pants-Free For Game Day, And The Comments Section Is Cracking Me Up

It’s officially football season on the 2026 TV schedule , and if you’re a fan of Matthew McConaughey, you know that probably means we’ll see him at some games this fall. Apparently, it also means we’ll see him and his wife Camila promoting their tequila without pants on. I have to say, the comments about the pants-free game day post are hilarious.

While we’ve seen the McConaugheys go pants-free before, it is shocking every time it happens. That’s partially because the situations they find themselves pantless in are always unexpected. Case in point, they’re celebrating “tailgates and tan lines” with this pants-free post:

A post shared by Matthew McConaughey (@officiallymcconaughey) A photo posted by on

Now, this post is for their tequila brand, Patalones Tequila. On the company’s post , it captioned this cheeky image of the couple with “The Official Tequila of Tail…Gating.” This goes along with the whole vibe of this company that was co-founded by Matthew and Camila, as its bio on IG reads, “All Organic, No Junk 👖”. So, this game day picture is incredibly on-brand.

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To further prove that point, on Pantalones’ website , the story of how Matthew and Camila met over tequila is complemented by a pants-free image of them that’s blurred on the bottom half. So, in a way, we should have seen them celebrating kickoff sans pants.

However, I was still surprised by it, and fans were too, as they hilariously commented things like:

Are you not sweating in that jacket on gameday

I’m kinda curious why it’s partially blocked out? 😂

Interstellar's main character btw

Suns out, buns out?

No pantalones 😲

What is my goat even doin

Now, I’d like to address a few of these comments. That first one is so funny, because while Matthew has nothing covering his bottom half, he’s wearing a leather blazer on his top half. And assuming this was taken in Texas (the How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actor is a massive UT Austin fan), it had to have been hot.

I also got a real kick out of the “sun's out, buns out” comment and the one that reminded us all that Matthew McConaughey, the man wearing no pants in this image, is the star of the beloved Christopher Nolan flick, Interstellar.

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That final comment asking what he’s doing is also funny, because while fair, this is by no means the first time we’ve seen these two ditch their pants. In 2024, they promoted Pantalones with a pants-free photoshoot involving croquet , and for no pants day , they picked up pickleball paddles and pulled their pants down, as their post stated.

So, if anything, this funny game day post is par for the course for this couple. However, these uploads are always funny, and the game day image further proves that point. Now, seeing as they've done so many sports-themed photoshoots without pants, I'm curious to see where they'll choose not to wear them next.