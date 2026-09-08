South Park Rebranded After Its Emmy Win, And It’s Another Dig At The President

South Park made headlines this past weekend, and not for any wild scenes from the show. Comedy Central’s long-running original series were among the 2026 Emmy nominees this year and won the award for Outstanding Animated Program. This marks yet another major accolade for the series, and it was probably a given that the team behind the small-screen hit would react. Ultimately, the show did respond by revealing a rebrand, which serves as a rebuke to recent comments made by U.S. President Donald Trump.

President Trump recently sparked conversations by suggesting on social media that the state of New Mexico be renamed “New America.” This more than a year after POTUS’ executive order to have the “Gulf of America” serve as the new U.S. federal distinction for the Gulf of Mexico. And, even more recently, Trump ordered that one of the Great Lakes, Lake Ontario, be renamed Lake America. With that, South Park seemed to nod to the latest name change by sharing a faux message from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker:

Inspired by the bravery and patriotism of Apple and Google, we are changing the name of South Park to SOUTH AMERICA. We especially want to thank our parent company Paramount -- a Skydance Capitulation.

For context, the mention of Google and Apple alludes to the fact that the two entities reflected the Gulf of America change in their respective maps. The marketing team also took things a step further not only by changing its social handles accordingly but by adding in a photo of the satirical show’s logo with an “America” label covering the “Park.” Check out the Instagram post, which also includes information about the show’s upcoming 29th season:

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A post shared by South America (@southpark) A photo posted by on

South Park’s latest dig at the president comes after its last few seasons lampooned him in a variety of ways. A subplot of Season 28, for example, sees an animated version of Trump in a relationship with Satan, who’s pregnant with their child. Many of these Trump digs have since gone viral, and he’s not the only member of his administration who’s been satirized over the past year.

Vice President JD Vance was also parodied on the show and, upon seeing that, Vance quipped, “Well, I’ve finally made it.” Former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was displeased with how the series depicted her harming animals, deporting immigrants and using botox.

Historically, Parker, Stone and their colleagues haven’t shied away from spoofing political figures (as well as actors, singers and others). With that, the two EPs have spoken about being hated by both political parties at some point or another. Some wondered how their edgy brand of comedy would be received by Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison after he became the head of the newly formed company in 2025. However, Ellison has praised Stone and Parker, calling them “equal opportunity offenders.”

As for how Ellison feels about the show now taking shots at President Trump’s orders, that’s unclear. If anything, though, what this celebratory rebrand post seems to suggest is that POTUS’ political positions could be a point of emphasis within the show. Fans will ultimately have to wait and see if that proves to be the case, though, when South Park Season 29 premieres on Wednesday, September 16th, at 10 p.m. ET/PT amid the 2026 TV schedule. Episodes will also be available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.