'I Know People Might Think It’s Awkward': Zendaya Reveals What It’s Really Like Working With Fiancé Tom Holland

Tom Holland and Zendaya started off as costars in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but that eventually blossomed into something much deeper. In November 2021, the two actors confirmed they were in a romantic relationship, and in December 2024, they became engaged. In the midst of this, Holland and Zendaya have continued to work together, and the latter recently opened up about what it’s like still professionally collaborating with her fiancé.

The 2026 movies schedule will see Tom Holland and Zendaya both starring in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey, so accounting for Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home, that means they’ve been in five movies together. While working in the same place might not be a good arrangement for some couples, Zendaya had nothing but positive things to say about acting alongside Holland. As she told The Mirror:

Honestly, I know people might think it’s awkward, he is my favourite person to work with. On set he has this huge calming presence that not only puts me at ease but also everybody he works with. I might be a little biased but he is not only my favourite person, he is my favourite person to work with.

Well that certainly sounds like true love right there. While there might have been a scenario where these two feel that it’s important to keep their professional and personal lives separate, Zendaya actually welcomes having Tom Holland around when they’re starring in the same movie, as he’s both a great scene partner and helps relax her. Granted, the fact that MJ is so important to Peter Parker’s journey in the MCU means it would be complicated to cut Zendaya out of upcoming Marvel movies, so it’s fortuitous that this dynamic functions so well.

As for why Zendaya thinks she and Tom Holland have maintained such a great professional relationship in the midst of being engaged, she said that the key is balance, explaining:

Neither of us want to hide and not live our lives and do normal things like go out for dinner, but at the same time we want to protect our privacy. You have to accept that to a degree some aspects of your privacy are going to be out of your control. But the parts that are in our control, we fiercely protect.

It’s good to hear they have this balancing act figured out, and I hope it remains steady once they’re married. Since Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot details are still being kept under wraps, it’s still unclear how prominent Zendaya’s role will be in the movie after she had her memories of Peter Parker erased in No Way Home. As for The Odyssey, Holland stars as Telemachus, the son of Matt Damon’s Odysseus, and Zendaya will play Athena, the goddess of wisdom, war and handicraft. Depending on what creative liberties Christopher Nolan is taking with his adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, we may not see Holland and Zendaya sharing screen time in that movie.

The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day hit theaters on July 17 and July 31, respectively. That’s right, within just a two-week period, we’ll get a double dose of Tom Holland and Zendaya, and no doubt they’ll also have some cute moments together as they’re promoting both movies.