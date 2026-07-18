I Wasn’t Expecting Tom Holland To Joke About Marrying Zendaya When Answering An Odyssey Question

The Odyssey is already shaping up to be the biggest movie on the 2026 movie schedule , and the huge press tour happening around the film has been a blast to watch. A lot of this can be attributed to the magnetic chemistry of The Odyssey cast , which includes stars like Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland and Zendaya. Despite being in the same film, Holland and Zendaya are keeping their private life private on the tour. Yet Holland recently made a reference to his marriage to Zendaya in a recent interview to promote the film, and I love this unexpected moment.

Holland, along with Damon, Hathaway and Robert Pattinson participated an interview for Wired , where they answered the internet’s most searched questions about The Odyssey. One particular question was asked about Damon’s character, Odysseus, and his relationship to Zendaya’s character, Athena. After reading the question, Holland made a cute comment that was just too perfect. He said:

‘Did Athena love Odysseus romantically?’ No, because she's married to me.

Holland's comment is surprising, considering the fact that he and Zendaya have been incredibly quiet about their relationship. The general public didn’t even know they got married until Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, let this information slip during a red carpet interview. The pair subsequently dodged marriage questions, with Zendaya only coming out deny that AI photos of a wedding were real. However, it now seems Holland has no problem brazenly (but briefly) mentioning the marriage.

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It's true that at this point, the marriage has been made public knowledge, and Holland has also confirmed the wedding in the past few months, hearing it said still feels strange, because of how strict they have been about their privacy. When they first started dating, Zendaya shared a birthday post dedicated to Holland , but that was posted years ago, at a point at which the two weren't even active as a couple on social media. Even on this press tour, they haven’t been paired up for interviews, making sure to shift the cultural conversation to the movie and not their relationship.

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Still, I personally love when Holland or Zendaya make little comments about each other like this latest one. While they prefer privacy, little jokes remind fans that these two are very much a unit. Fans have been shipping them since even before they started dating in late 2020. Also, the fact that these two continue working together over and over again, and have two movies coming out together this year also shows that this is a firm professional pairing as well as a romantic one.

In short, I’m always rooting for these two, and I hope even more little nuggets like Holland's joke come out of this Odyssey tour or the Spider-Man one.

You can see (the happily married) Tom Holland and Zendaya in The Odyssey which is currently in theaters nationwide. It’s the first film to be made entirely in IMAX, so make sure to check it out on the biggest screen possible. Also, be sure to see Holland and Zendaya in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which opens in theaters nationwide on July 31.