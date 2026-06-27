Tom Holland Revealed The Next Project He Wants To Do With Zendaya, And I Need This ASAP

This year is a big one for Tom Holland and Zendaya. Firstly, after much speculation, it was finally confirmed that they did get married . On top of that, they have not one, but two projects on the 2026 movie schedule : Spider-Man: Brand New Day and The Odyssey. Now, as we get excited for those releases, it's also time to look toward the future, as Holland revealed the kind of project he'd like to work on next with his partner.

There’s no doubt that Holland and Zendaya have undeniable chemistry playing love interests in the Spider-Man movies. Peter and MJ starting as awkward high school teens with a crush and growing into a lovely couple is one element that’s made the MCU flicks all the more memorable. However, there's no denying how badly I want to see these two actors in a full-blown rom-com. Thankfully, Holland wants to see that too, as he explained to Vanity Fair France at Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s UGC Cine Cité Bercy fan event:

I think we would make an amazing rom-com together, that would be really fun. A musical rom-com, yeah. She could do the singing and the dancing, and I would do some of the dancing. That would be fun.

Well, this needs to happen immediately. That's because not only do I want to see these two in a rom-com, but they both have the musical background to pull off what Holland suggested in a magnificent way.

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For instance, Zendaya started on Disney Channel , dancing and singing on Shake It Up! while also releasing two albums. Not to mention, she topped the music charts with songs from Euphoria, and she starred in the musical flick The Greatest Showman. So, you know singing and dancing won’t be a problem for the Emmy winner, as Tom Holland said. And because we haven’t seen the actress/singer in a light romance movie before, why not take that genre on with her real-life husband?

As for Tom Holland, he's got some moves of his own! In fact, he joined the cast of Billy Elliot on the West End when he was only 12 years old. Now, Holland is set to play Fred Astaire in the song-and-dance man’s biopic. He's actually started working on the film too, as he explained on Good Hang with Amy Poehler that he had his first dance rehearsal for the flick recently. So, we know he's got the moves; now, we just need to hear his vocal chops.

You have to admit that a Tom Holland-Zendaya rom-com is exactly what we need. While the pair share plenty of cute romance scenes in the Spider-Man movies, their characters still face the constant threat of enemies. So, I'd love to see them tell a story where their characters simply fall in love. Plus, The Drama actress looked very impressed watching her other half dancing ballet in front of her and doing a funny impression of his Billy Elliot singing . So, I can see them having a lot of fun singing and dancing together in a musical.

However, that's a dream for now. So, while we wait for Tom Holland and Zendaya to hopefully star in a musical rom-com together, you can see the loving pair reunite in Spider-Man: Brand New Day on July 31st. You can also watch the actors in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey in theaters on July 17th.