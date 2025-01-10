Tom Holland's Dad Shared Sweet Details About How The Actor Planned His Proposal To Zendaya

Just ahead of the 2025 Golden Globe winners being announced at the ceremony over the weekend, Zendaya made enormous waves at the award show’s red carpet by flashing a massive ring on that finger. The actress instantly went viral as people soon put together that she and Tom Holland were likely engaged . Now, Holland’s dad has confirmed that good news with some details about the engagement.

Dominic Holland, who is an English comedian and actor himself, revealed on his Patreon (via People ) that his eldest son, Tom Holland, had popped the question to Zendaya between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, and the couple are now officially engaged. In his words on the subject:

Tom, as you know by now, was very incredibly well prepared. He had purchased a ring. He had spoken with her father and gained permission to propose to his daughter. Tom had everything planned out… When, where, how, what to say, what to wear.

Tom Holland and Zendaya have the cutest Hollywood story. The pair met while making the first of his Spider-Man movies, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and somewhere along the way became an item. They became officially linked as a couple in the summer of 2021 and have since managed to not let their massive fame get in the way of their romance.

Dominic Holland said in his post that he does “fret” over their “combined stardom,’ but is very excited for the pair to be husband and wife. As he added:

I am completely confident they will make a successful union.

The couple have been living together in London for at least over a year and have reportedly discussed marriage over the years, but value their privacy. The news of course quickly got out that they were heading toward marriage when Zendaya showed up at the Golden Globes on Sunday with her engagement ring on. Check it:

According to Tom Holland’s dad, the Spider-Man actor spent time picking the perfect ring and made sure to get permission from Zendaya’s parents before popping the question. In a recent interview, Holland did say he’d be spending the holidays in America with Zendaya and her family , so perhaps it was his prerogative then to ask the big question.

Tom Holland’s father also said the couple was not going to “rush a wedding” as they are “both busy with work projects.” The pair both recently signed on to Christopher Nolan’s next movie and are expected to be part of one of the upcoming Spider-Man movies , the untitled fourth Spider-Man movie, which earned a release date in July 2026 . Funny enough, Nolan’s movie is also dated for that same month in 2026.

Congratulations to the happy couple, Tom Holland and Zendaya!