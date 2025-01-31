What’s Going On With Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith’s Marriage? Checking In More Than Two Years After Her 'Entanglement' Comments

Celebrity couples have a habit of fascinating the public, from Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift to Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. While combined starpower can be a powerful tool in the industry, it also makes any private drama into a very public matter. Will and Jada Pinkett Smith likely know this all too well, as they've made countless headlines over the years related to their relationship. And fans might be wondering what's going on with the pair two year after Jada's viral entanglement comments.

While Will Smith slapping Chris Rock has remained synonymous with the celebrity couple, there is also plenty of discourse about the marriage itself. Some fans connected The Slap with Jada Pinkett Smith's affair with August Alsina, which is why there are so many continued question about the Smiths. An anonymous insider close to the pair spoke to People, and claimed that they were "living independently" but staying in each other's lives. They said:

Call it what you want. They are living their own lives but haven’t completely severed ties.

There you have it. It sounds like the Smiths are at least semi-separated, apparently continuing to live independently of each other. While they're presumably still co-parenting and staying in each other's lives, they aren't behaving as a "traditional" married couple. Then again, the pair of celebrities have always made their own rules related to their relationship.

Jada Pinkett Smith has explained why being separated from Will Smith was necessary, but that doesn't stop the public from being curious about what's going on behind closed doors. Some might be rooting for a reconciliations, while others think the drama might be too much.

Aside from his personal life, Will Smith has been on a comeback journey since The Slap stopped his career in its tracks. The same insider close to the couple offered an update on how he's doing, offering:

Will is busy with film and music and doing okay.

While his comeback was originally slow going, Will Smith has managed to shoot and release a number of projects since the Oscars drama went down. Bad Boys: Ride or Die crushed at the box office, so it's clear that the public's support of the 56 year-old Oscar winner hasn't waned. He's currently attached to a number of upcoming projects, including the remake of Planes, Trains & Automobiles as well as I Am Legend 2.

As for Jada Pinkett Smith, she's got some exciting creative ventures coming down the line, including the long-awaited Girls Trip sequel. Hopefully we get some more information about that comedy sooner rather than later. Although we probably shouldn't expect to see it on the 2025 movie release dates. But what's clear is that the Smiths are continuing to thrive despite their unique marriage.