Where Stranger Things Fans Will Be Able To Watch Joe Keery Next Before Season 5 Hits Netflix

After starting off as a recurring character in Stranger Things Season 1, Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington was upgraded to a main player in Season 2, and has become one of the hit Netflix show’s most popular characters. While there was concern about if Steve would meet his demise in Stranger Things Season 4, the beloved, spiked baseball-bat wielding babysitter came out of the other side alive and will be back in Season 5. Before that though, fans of Keery will be able to see the actor in an upcoming heist romantic drama.

Joe Keery, Black Adam’s Aldis Hodge and Death Wish’s Camila Morrone have been revealed as the lead cast members of Marmalade, which recently finished shooting. This marks the directorial debut of Keir O’Donnell, who’s acted in movies like Wedding Crashers and American Sniper. O’Donnell also wrote Marmalade’s script, and other behind-the-cameras talent includes cinematographer Polly Morgan, as well as producers James Harris and Mark Lane from Tea Shop Productions from Signatures Films and Jason Shapiro from Silver Lining Entertainment.

As spelled out by Deadline, Marmalade follows a naive small-town man who ends up in jail and tells a story about a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate to escape and reunite with the love of his life. It wasn’t revealed who Joe Keery is playing in Marmalade, but it stands to reason he’s either playing this incarcerated man opposite Aldis Hodge as the cellmate, or vice-versa. Even though filming has wrapped on Marmalade, there’s no word yet on when it will be released, let alone if it will be a theatrical offering or head straight to streaming. It’s certainly easy enough to imagine this being made available to Netflix subscribers alongside Stranger Things.

Although he’s best known for his time on Stranger Things, Joe Keery also received attention for his role as Walter “Keys” McKeys in the Ryan Reynolds-led movie Free Guy. With a Free Guy sequel in development, it’s entirely possible that Keery might reprise Keys, who co-developed the original Life Itself game that Free City was based on. Keery’s other notable credits credits include Molly’s Game, Slice, Spree and a recurring role on Paramount+’s No Activity.

Regarding Stranger Things Season 5, since Season 4 finished a little under two full weeks ago, it may be a while until we learn any details about the next batch of episodes, including when they’ll premiere on Netflix. While it has been confirmed that Season 5 will be Stranger Things’ last, at least one spinoff is on the way. Whether or not Steve Harrington will live to the end of Stranger Things or fall in battle against the Upside Down’s creatures like Joseph Quinn’s Eddie Munson remains to be seen.

