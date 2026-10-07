Glen Powell Learned Hard Lessons After Anyone But You Fauxmance With Sydney Sweeney And Movie Flops
Glen Powell got candid about these experiences.
Glen Powell has been open about the hard work he had to put in to break big in Hollywood and what it felt like to not land the part in Top Gun: Maverick that he initially wanted. Now, he’s a leading man, and he’s still learning. Most recently, he got real about the lessons he learned from the Anyone But You faux romance with Sydney Sweeney and movies he’s made that have flopped.
Glen Powell Reflected On His Anyone But You Faux Romance With Sydney Sweeney
These days, Glen Powell is dating Michelle Randolph, and Sydney Sweeney is with Scooter Braun. However, around the time of Anyone But You’s release, there were rumors that there was something between Powell and Sweeney, and the faux romance and allegations were a massive topic of discussion.
Now, years have passed, and Powell is reflecting on it all. In an Esquire profile, it's stated that the end of Powell’s relationship with Gigi Paris was hard, and it got worse when rumors about his and Sweeney's relationship off-screen were used to get people talking about their movie. He admitted that they did “lean into” the rumors “a bit.” However, after that, the actor worried he wouldn’t be able to settle, so he asked for his dad’s help. Here’s what Glen Powell Sr. told his son:
The Hit Man star’s dad went on to say that this issue is overcome by finding the right person, and well, now, his kid is with Randolph. Along with all that, the Top Gun: Maverick actor has made it clear that he won’t be doing something like what happened with Anyone But You again:
That new chapter features the Landman actress and a bunch of projects Glen Powell is working on. However, while he’s made his fair share of hits, he’s dealt with flops too, and he got real about those lessons as well.
Glen Powell Has Had Many Hits, But He Recently Opened Up About The Flops
While Glen Powell has cemented himself as a star thanks to movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Twisters, some of his other films have flopped, like The Running Man. Edgar Wright’s movie was poised to be a big deal; however, it ended up making $69 million worldwide on a reported $110 million budget. Speaking about all this, and the behind-the-scenes drama going on at Paramount at the time, the actor explained:
After that, Powell’s release at the top of the 2026 movie schedule, How to Make a Killing, didn’t really make a splash, and it’s sitting at 45% on Rotten Tomatoes. The actor says there were problems with the making of that film:
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The story notes that there was a rush, though, because the actor is a very busy guy. So, what did he learn from all this? Well, his mom and sisters told him to “Set some boundaries. Protect your time.” So, that’s what the actor did, as he planned a break, got an assistant and “got selfish with both his time and his contact information.”
While going through situations like this is never easy, growing pains are necessary and lessons are good. It would seem Glen Powell is deciding to learn from all this as he moves forward and continues to show us why he’s one of Hollywood’s leading men.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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