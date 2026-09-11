Rumors About What's Next For Jennifer Aniston And Beau Jim Curtis Square With What She's Said Before

Jennifer Aniston has been going strong with boyfriend Jim Curtis as of late, but what does the future hold for the happy couple? A new insider report has just dropped about how the pair is looking at larger relationship goals, and it’s in line with what the Friends icon has said before.

The public first heard about Aniston and Curtis’s relationship last summer when they were spotted together in Mallorca over the 4th of July weekend. As they remain a couple, one might wonder if they plan on having kids together. Here’s what Us Weekly’s insider alleges:

One thing that they did discuss in the beginning of their relationship is that they don’t want more children together. Jen has met his son, and she thinks he’s great. They are focused on building a lasting partnership. They both do feel they found the person who understands them. It just works.

Curtis has a son who just started college this semester. Aniston on the other hand has said that the “ship has sailed” for her regarding having children. The actress has been open in recent years about quietly trying IVF in her late 30s and early 40s, but her efforts were not successful. In 2022, she told Allure that she has ultimately “no regrets” about never having children and feels “relief” now that the window has closed.

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In 2025, she also got honest on Armchair Expert about not wanting to adopt either. As she expressed, having a child with her own DNA is “the only way, selfish or not” she’s “wanted” kids. With Aniston and Curtis allegedly being on the same page about kids, here’s how they apparently feel about marriage:

They are allowing the relationship to develop at its own pace and are much stronger, more positive and more confident that their lifestyles and priorities are compatible [than they were a year ago]. They have had conversations about their long-term future. They are enjoying the moment.

Aniston has been married and divorced twice. The first time to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and then to Justin Theroux from 2015 to 2018. The insider said that the pair aren’t “avoiding” the conversation around getting engaged, but are more so not in any rush to “force a timeline”. The couple have definitely been enjoying themselves lately. Aniston shared multiple photos of her and her beau enjoying the summer together back in July. Check em out:

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In terms of their careers, Jim Curtis just released his self help book, The Book of Possibility: Release, Align, Become, earlier this week. The release mixes his knowledge of hypnotherapy and neuroscience. Aniston on the other hand has the final season of The Morning Show coming out next year alongside a movie on the 2027 release schedule. It’s called Naughty, and it’s a comedy that’ll be helmed by Olivia Wilde.

This report about Jen Aniston and Jim Curtis’s relationship shows that the pair are secure and on the same page as they celebrate over a year together.