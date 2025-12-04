Sydney Sweeney And Scooter Braun Were Spotted Relaxing Together In Florida, But What’s Going On Behind-The Scenes?

Outside of the 2025 movie schedule, Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun have been generating a lot of buzz after being spotted unwinding together in the Florida Keys over the weekend. Fans quickly zeroed in on what looked like a shared sunset moment on social media, which kicked up new questions about what’s really happening between the actress and the music executive behind the scenes.

An unnamed source close to the couple spoke to People , alleging that the pair's relationship is deepening and is anything but superficial. As they put it:

Scooter and Sydney are going strong and things between them are great…They’re in a committed relationship and things are serious.

The newest intel lands after a steady run of sightings that carried the duo from sweater-weather fall straight into the holiday groove. Not long ago, the 28-year-old actress and the 44-year-old exec were spotted in Central Park, where cameras caught them leaning into a kiss on a sun-warmed boulder tucked off one of the trails.

A second insider doubled down on the sentiment, saying the momentum hasn’t faded as the relationship keeps moving forward. They put it simply:

Scooter and Sydney are still going strong.

If you need a visual that the vibe apparently hasn’t cooled, look no further than the Immaculate lead’s latest Instagram Story, a sunset-drenched setup that looks every bit like a getaway shared with someone special.

(Image credit: Sydney Sweeney)

While Sweeney didn't share where this was taken, it certainly fits the vibe of the Florida getaway she was on.

Fox News backed up the Florida speculation, too, confirming that Sweeney spent the weekend at her $13.5 million Keys property and that Braun was right there with her. The outlet ran photos of the two relaxing by the pool, joking around in the water, and hanging out with friends. The Euphoria veteran was in a white swimsuit, the record mogul in striped trunks, and the whole setup matched the warm, tropical vibe of the Instagram Story she posted.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Their connection first popped onto the radar in early September, when reports suggested that Sweeney and Braun had been keeping things casual after crossing paths at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding in Italy. Sources said they spent time together during the trip, and the Emmy-nominated actress was drawn in fast.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures/Fast Company)

One insider claimed that Scooter Braun’s mix of confidence and genuine warmth hooked her. Another added that while plenty of people were trying to shoot their shot with her in Italy, he didn’t. That low-key approach is what reportedly made him stand out.

Both come into this new chapter with their own history. The music executive shares three children with ex-wife Yael Cohen, while the Anyone But You actress ended her long-term engagement to Jonathan Davino earlier this year. According to insiders, the people closest to her see a real shift and are relieved to watch her genuinely happy again. Meanwhile, speculation and claims about their relationship continue to spread in the headlines.

Amid all that, Sydney Sweeney is in one of her busiest career stretches yet, with the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Housemaid hitting theaters December 19, 2025, and a packed 2026 movie slate right behind it. Between Millie, a rumored Devil Wears Prada 2 role, her Euphoria return, and multiple films in various stages of development, she’s showing no signs of slowing down.

It also seems like this relationship is in a steady position, so as we inch closer to the new year, it will be interesting to see what reports come out about Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun.