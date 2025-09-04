Sydney Sweeney's Relationship With Scooter Braun Reportedly Could Date Back To Jeff Bezos' Wedding, As Insider Makes Claims About Their Time In Italy

There’s certainly a lot going on in the life of Sydney Sweeney. She’s got multiple projects in the works for the 2025 movie calendar and beyond, as well as Euphoria Season 3 premiering next year. She’s also making moves in her personal life, as she’s reportedly dating Scooter Braun, former manager of singers including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. As alleged details of their budding relationship surface, an insider claims Jeff Bezos’ wedding may have played a role.

Plenty of rumors circulated in the aftermath of Jeff Bezos’ star-studded wedding to Lauren Sánchez, and in addition to wondering why Sydney Sweeney attended the Italian nuptials, many wondered if there could be a potential romance between her and Tom Brady, Orlando Bloom or another of the eligible bachelors on the guest list. That part allegedly turned out to be true, just with a different celebrity, as a source told People:

They hung out in Italy for the Bezos wedding. Syd was intrigued — Scooter's a charmer. He's confident, but also sweet and very attentive.

The insider claims there was “something going on already” when Sydney Sweeney, 27, and Scooter Braun, 44, hung out in Italy, as their relationship had apparently been developing quietly for several months. The source continued:

He's not really her type, but she enjoyed the attention.

The couple has allegedly been spending more time together since the June wedding, including enjoying a long Labor Day weekend on Lake Tahoe, but the source maintains that Sydney Sweeney is keeping things “casual” and that her priority right now is her career. That could explain why the actress was seen with a mystery man in July, about a month after she returned from Italy.

For his part, Scooter Braun is “loving spending time” with Sydney Sweeney and just seeing where things go. The Anyone But You star reportedly ended her engagement to Jonathan Davino in March after months of speculation and apparently living apart, and the source said she’s in no rush “to get wrapped up in another relationship” right now.

Scooter Braun, meanwhile, was married to Yael Cohen for seven years before they separated in 2021 and ultimately divorced the next year. They share three children.

It’s wild to think that Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s wedding may be the backdrop of a new celebrity relationship origin story, and I’m interested to see if this supposedly “casual” relationship turns into something more serious (and possibly more public?).

But while Scooter Braun retired from managing music last year, Sydney Sweeney’s star is on the rise. In addition to the long-awaited return of Euphoria (with the first two seasons available to stream with an HBO Max subscription), she’s also starring in The Housemaid movie adaptation, which hits theaters in December, and the Christy Martin biopic Christy, which is premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 5.

You can bet we’ll be keeping an eye on the moves Sydney Sweeney continues to make, both on and off-screen.