Why Blake Lively Is Now Being Sued By A PR Firm Amid Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni

In case you hadn't noticed, the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has been a complex situation, with a variety of accusations flying around (including Nicepool in Deadpool & Wolverine being labeled as a "transparent and mocking portrayal"), and things are now set to get even more complicated. A new lawsuit has been filed, with Lively being accused of defamation by a crisis management PR firm.

News of this development comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which says that Jed Wallace of Street Relations has filed a suit in Texas federal court that says Blake Lively defamed him within "roping him into the criss-crossing lawsuits" between the actress and It Ends With Us actor/director Justin Baldoni. The complaint specifically references allegations of creating fake posts on social media that defended Baldoni while attacking Lively.

Wallace is reportedly seeking $7 million and "a court order stating that he didn’t engage in harassment or retaliation against the actress."

Per the trade report, Wallace became a bigger name in the on-going legal battle yesterday when it was reported that Blake Lively was seeking a court order to depose him – a move that may suggest the actress is considering adding him as a defendant in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni and his production company Wayfarer.

Both Lively and Baldoni's legal teams have recently described the on-going situation as "devastating," and with new developments cropping up like this fresh lawsuit, it doesn't appear that a resolution is immediately forthcoming. Following months of whispered-about drama on the set of It Ends With Us, Lively first filed a lawsuit in December 2024 alleging that Baldoni created a hostile work environment on the set of the film and orchestrated a social campaign in the aftermath to damage her reputation.

Last month, Baldoni filed lawsuits of his own, the first one against the New York Times, and a second directly targeting both Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds.

New details continue to emerge and new wrinkles are forming every week, but the drama is not stopping Lively from celebrating/promoting her upcoming films. She has completed work on director Paul Feig's Another Simple Favor, a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2018 thriller A Simple Favor co-starring Anna Kendrick, and she reportedly be taking a trip down to Austin, Texas early next month for the film's premiere at the SXSW Film Festival. Co-starring Allison Janney, Elizabeth Perkins, Andrew Rannells and Henry Golding, the movie's world premiere will hopefully build buzz and anticipation prior to its arrival on streaming May 1 (available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription).

Stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming weeks and months for all of the latest developments in the Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni case.