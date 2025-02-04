Both Blake Lively And Justin Baldoni’s Legal Teams Are Using The Same Word To Describe Their Lawsuits Against Each Other

Ever since its release, the book to movie adaptation It Ends With Us has been synonymous with controversy. Starting with Blake Lively's behavior with journalists, the discourse surrounding the drama film (which is streaming with a Netflix subscription) has shifted to the various lawsuits filed by Lively and Baldoni. And it turns out that both actors' legal teams are using the same word to describe the ongoing legal situation.

Back in December Lively filed a lawsuit against the production company behind It Ends With Us, and made a number of accusations against her director/ co-star. In response, Baldoni sued the New York Times over their coverage of the drama, before eventually filing a defamation complaint against Lively and Ryan Reynolds. And a new report by CNN sees both actors' teams are calling the legal brouhaha "devastating".

The lawyers met in court for the first time Monday, February 2nd, and both teams shared how difficult the ongoing drama has been on their respective clients. Justin Baldoni's attorney Bryan Freedman spoke about the drama affecting his "future livelihood", and offered:

My clients are devastated financially and emotionally.

Indeed, it sounds like Lively and Baldoni's legal battle could cost the It Ends With Us stars a ton of money. And with the lawyers only meeting for the first time in court, this is likely the tip of the iceberg regarding what could go down in the future. And we all know how expensive legal fees can be.

Funny enough, Lively's lawyer Michael Gottlieb also said that the alleged smear campaign against the Gossip Girl actress has been "devastating" for her. He commented about the nature of Baldoni's claims, offering:

You’re not supposed to launch attacks on the other party’s character.

With both legal teams hard at work, and Lively and Baldoni showing no signs of burying the hatchet, I have to assume that more "attacks" on their character are going to continue rolling in.

There's been non-stop chatter online about the It Ends With Us drama, with the court of public opinion coming down on the side of either Lively or Baldoni. Only time will tell if they actually end up taking the stand against each other, which would likely break the internet. Only time will tell if it ends up going down like the Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case, which had cameras in the courtroom so fans could watch every day of the trial.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It Ends With Us was a pretty successful movie, both in theaters and streaming. Unfortunately, the drama behind the scenes is making a potential sequel feel super unlikely. Still, there are some fans who are still holding out hope, even if a follow-up definitely won't be in the 2025 movie release list.