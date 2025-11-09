I Am Stoked About Godzilla Minus Zero. Everything We Know About The Kaiju Film So Far

It has only been two years since the iconic, and titular, kaiju rose from the sea and decimated a post-WWII Japan in Takashi Yamazaki’s magnificent Godzilla Minus One, but we’ll soon be going back for another bite at the action. In case you haven’t heard, Godzilla Minus Zero, a follow-up to the Academy Award-winning monster movie, is coming to the big screen, and I couldn’t be more excited to see the return of that legendary movie monster.

Though all of the details are like Godzilla in that they haven’t risen to the surface yet, there’s actually quite a bit we know about the upcoming sci-fi movie right now. So, if you’re excited to go back to Tokyo to see what Yamazaki and Toho have cooking up for audiences, stick around as I break down everything I’ve been able to find about the movie so far…

(Image credit: Toho)

There’s a good chance we will be seeing a whole lot more about Godzilla Minus Zero around this time next year, as it is expected to come out sometime around the end of the 2026 movie schedule, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Toho hasn’t made any announcements about an exact date yet, but its predecessor came out in Japan on November 3, 2023, in conjunction with “Godzilla Day,” so it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility to see something similar with Minus Zero. That previous movie ended up becoming a massive box office hit, both in Japan and internationally in the weeks and months following its initial release.

Takashi Yamazaki Is Back As The Writer, Director, And VFX Supervisor

(Image credit: Toho)

There has been talk of a Minus One sequel since early 2024. Though Yamazaki initially made it seem like he wouldn’t be part of the next film, that has since changed, and the mastermind behind one of the best movies of 2023 is fully on board to write, direct, and supervise the film’s visual effects. With Minus One breaking multiple box office records, it shouldn’t be any surprise that Yamazaki and Toho would team up again.

That said, the news was officially announced at Godzilla Fest 2025 (via the official Godzilla website), when it was revealed that the famed filmmaker and VFX guru would be returning to helm the highly anticipated sequel. The Minus Zero budget hasn’t been announced, but it will be interesting to see if Yamazaki will get more money after making a massive hit with a small budget the first time around.

The Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer

(Image credit: Toho)

It will be some time before we see a proper Godzilla Minus Zero trailer, but Toho did drop an early teaser, or more precisely, a title reveal video on the Godzilla YouTube page in November 2025. No footage from the upcoming movie is shown, no characters are revealed, and nothing about the plot is disclosed, but you can hear Godzilla causing destruction as the official title is unveiled. Check it out below:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

New Godzilla Film – Title Reveal - YouTube Watch On

The first Minus One teaser didn’t come out until July 2023, a few months before release, and so it wouldn’t be that surprising if we get a first proper look at footage from the new movie sometime in the middle of next year.

What Is Godzilla Minus Zero About?

(Image credit: Toho)

Though neither Toho nor Takashi Yamazaki has spoken about the specifics of the sequel's story, insiders told The Hollywood Reporter that the upcoming movie is being positioned as both a sequel and a statement piece.

You may recall that the titular kaiju was defeated in Godzilla Minus One after Japanese navy veterans and civilians teamed up to carry out a last-ditch plan to save their country in the post-WWII era. However, the final moments of the movie focused on a mysterious bruise taking over one of the survivors before showing a piece of Godzilla’s flesh regenerating at the bottom of the ocean. We haven’t seen the last of the kaiju yet, it seems.

Production On Godzilla Minus Zero Will Reportedly Get Underway In Late 2025

(Image credit: Toho)

At the same time that The Hollywood Reporter revealed the release window for Godzilla Minus Zero, the outlet also reported that production on the kaiju film will get underway before the end of the year. According to the outlet, portions of the movie will be shot in New Zealand and Norway later in 2025, though an exact timeframe was not announced at the time.

This Isn't The Only Godzilla Movie Coming Out

(Image credit: Warner Bros / Legendary)

As Toho prepares its latest monster movie, there’s another entry in MonsterVerse also in the works. On March 26, 2027, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova will continue the American side of the franchise when two of the most iconic movie monsters team up on the big screen yet again. As has been the case with the past couple of movies, the big action flick will see King Kong and Godzilla team up to take on a cataclysmic world-ending threat, WB has announced.

Directed by Grant Sputore, who’ll be taking over for Adam Wingard, the movie will also introduce some new human characters who’ll be on the screen beside (or beneath) the massive creatures. Details outside of a brief synopsis are being tightly guarded right now, but we should know more very soon.

How To Watch Godzilla Minus One

(Image credit: Toho)

If you missed Godzilla Minus One a couple years back, or simply want to revisit one of the best Godzilla movies, you’re in luck, because it’s easy to find online. There are two versions streaming for anyone with a Netflix subscription (the original and the black-and-white re-release), as well as digital and physical copies over on Amazon. Actually, this reminded me to pick up the 4K Blu-ray release.

Expect to hear a whole lot more about Godzilla Minus Zero in the coming weeks and months. Before you know it, we’ll be watching that iconic kaiju destroy Tokyo like its 1954 all over again.