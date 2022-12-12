JLo’s Reportedly Been Good For Ben Affleck, But Looks Like She’s Been Bad For His Dunkin Donuts Habit

As long as there have been famous people, there have been celebrity couples. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez know this all too well, as they were hounded by paparazzi during their first relationship, and recently reunited and even tied the knot . JLo’s reportedly been good for the Oscar winning filmmaker, but it looks like she’s been bad for his Dunkin Donuts habit.

Ben Affleck is a powerful figure in the film industry, as a wildly successful actor, writer, and producer. But there’s another talent that’s come out over the past few years: his ability to be turned into memes online. We’ve all seen Sad Affleck , and there’s also been countless shots of him making Dunkin runs. He and JLo were recently photographed together (via Page Six ) after making a coffee run, although he seems to have swapped Dunkin for Starbucks this time around.

Photos of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez making a coffee run in Santa Monica have started circulating online, and some fans were definitely shocked to see the Batman actor abandoning his Dunkin fix for Starbies. Specifically he’s got a frappuccino in hand, complete with the whipped cream topping. The photos of the couple are super cute, although everyone seems far more concerned with the Oscar winner’s latest caffeinated drink of choice.

Ben Affleck’s association with Dunkin Donuts began years ago, when he was photographed struggling to carry a tray of coffees and food. He’s since been captured making Dunkin notes a number of times, which have been shared for their relatability. Plus the photos were basically begging fans to meme Affleck, which is exactly what they did. We’ll just have to see if the shots of Bennifer and Starbucks end up similarly breaking the internet.

It might sound silly that Ben Affleck’s coffee order is getting this much attention, but it goes to show just just how wildly popular Bennifer 2.0 is with the public. The news of their reunion basically broke the internet, with both fans and celebs like Jennifer Lawrence freaking out . The pair of A-listers have been photographed endlessly since then, and this certainly increased when the two surprisingly got married in Las Vegas . And that was before they ended up having a full weekend of wedding celebrations, including famous friends and their families .

Indeed, it’s been heartwarming to see how happy both Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are after getting back together. It had been many years since the two were a couple, with both of them becoming parents during that time. Those two families have been blending since the reunion, which is another reason why so many fans have responded to Bennifer 2.0. Only time will tell if Affleck’s coffee taste continues to change during this time in his life.