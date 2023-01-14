Details On Ben Affleck’s Dunkin Donuts Deal Surface After He Was Spotted Working In The Drive-Thru

Batman and Robin. Biscuits and gravy. Hammer and nails. Ben Affleck and Dunkin' Donuts. What does this seemingly arbitrary list of paired things have in common? These are items that are synonyms with one another, and it would be hard to imagine them not being paired together. Many of us have seen the infamous Affleck memes showcasing a tired Ben carrying an order from Dunkin' and countless paparazzi images of the man just going about his day, trying to enjoy his favorite beverage. Well, after the Daredevil actor was spotted working and serving his wife JLo from one of the donut and coffee chain's drive-thru, it was reported he had turned his love for the brand into a very lucrative deal. Well, the collaboration's details have surfaced, and they’re substantial.

An inside source reported to ET Online that the Phantoms superstar allegedly signed a deal with Dunkin’ for “several million dollars,” which will include a donation to the Eastern Congo Initiative. It's an American nonprofit organization that the actor and politician Whitney Williams established in 2010. The organization provides development grants and international advocacy for community-building initiatives in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ben Affleck's recent appearance at the drive-thru is rumored to be for a television spot set to air during this year’s Super Bowl. That is probably why JLo was spotted making an appearance. The commercial that Affleck was spotted working the drive-thru for, a source close to ET says, was all the Jersey Girl leads idea. The source told ET:

Ben planned out the whole thing and wanted something like a hidden camera commercial.

It seems the Surviving Christmas actor doesn’t just know his way around a film set but also how to turn an internet meme into a handsome paycheck.

The timeline of Bennifer 2.0’s relationship (which saw the two surprisingly tie the knot in Vegas back in 2022) has been hyped. So fans will probably be happy to see the couple working together on the screen since they haven’t done so in over two decades. We have our fingers crossed that this team-up between the two mega stars is considered to be among the better Superbowl ads of the year and not a repeat of their disastrous last collaboration, Gigli.

Ironically, Ben isn’t the only Affleck who has been part of a commercial for the chain. In 2016, the Man About Town actor’s little brother, Casey, starred in a hilarious spoof commercial for Saturday Night Live. The central joke is the loyalty of its Boston patrons –- which makes sense because Dunkin’ Donuts originated in Massachusetts. We can only speculate as to whether Ben’s planned commercial will lean as heavily into his and the brand’s New England roots as his brother's spoof did. You can check out the short SNL sketch below: