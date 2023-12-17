Why John Cusack Is One Of My Favorite Romantic Leads

Romantic comedies are an art form that people undervalue. But not me, they’re my comfort genre. I have seen many of the best rom-coms throughout my life. I’ve seen highly rated romantic comedies that sweep you into the tale and ones that don’t quite understand the appeal of the genre. Seeing so many has made me develop an admiration and appreciation for actors who excel in this film world. John Cusack is one of these actors. Some of the best John Cusack movies are romantic.

Watching his romantic comedies has made him one of my favorite romantic leads. He built a collection of very entertaining and heartfelt romantic movies. A few of these films have become favorites in the genre. Let me praise Cusack for his ability to create authentic and swoon-worthy romantic leads.

His Characters Love Hard

Lloyd Dobler is the ultimate love-sick guy. He’s slightly obsessed with Diane Court (Ione Skye) and that makes him endearing. He’s head-over-heels, hopelessly in love with her. She’s a queen to him and he sees himself as only a lucky peasant to get to exist in her orbit. Say Anything is the best example of Cusack playing a love-sick boy. However, it’s far from his only film with this attribute. The whole premise of Better Off Dead is a boy who wants to die because his girlfriend dumps him. High Fidelity revolves around Rob, a man reexamining past relationships because of a recent breakup.

In most of those romances, Rob is the one who loses the girl. He’s madly in love with these women, but they aren’t sure about him. Rob later realizes that he’s the problem, not them. However, he often becomes very enamored with these women before things sour. I enjoy this aspect of Cusack’s characters because I often see gender stereotypes with male characters who are cool, aloof, and sometimes emotionally distant from their love interest. There is also a pattern of movies where the woman falls fast and the guy only realizes he loves her when she leaves him. I’ll take the hopelessly in love male character over the ones who only realize they love the girl or guy at the end.

John Cusack Plays Imperfect Romantic Leads

Another constant in many John Cusack romantic movies is that his characters are kind of a mess. Very few of these characters have their whole life figured out. Even characters, such as Martin Blank in Grosse Pointe Blank, who have some parts of their life perfectly together have troubles with love. In America’s Sweethearts, Eddie is a successful actor but still quite a mess.

Having less-than-perfect romantic leads is not a new thing in romantic comedies, and I prefer these types of films. I don’t want picture-perfect male or female characters. I want characters who behave in ridiculous ways. This feels realistic. We have all become fools for love at some point in our lives. Messy romantic leads make love seem more attainable. You don’t need to be perfect to find love.

His Characters Feel Genuine

Cusack brings sincerity to his characters. You care about them because they genuinely seem to only want to find love and happiness. This gives his characters a likability factor even when they behave deplorably. He’s a contract killer in Grosse Point Blank but I wanted him to find a way to make it work with Debi (Minnie Driver). Rob often crosses the line into jerk territory in High Fidelity. However, he often pulls you back to his side.

It’s because Rob isn’t a bad person, just extremely flawed. Only an actor such as Cusack could sell these characters. He knows how to make them feel real and honest.

Many Of These Characters Are Self-Aware

Cusack doesn’t always play a golden boy in these romantic comedies. However, he does often play a character with self-awareness. He knows he makes mistakes and (mostly) understands his issues. Even if he doesn’t know his problems at the beginning, he realizes them by the end. Cusack also plays characters who reflect on their decisions. They are introspective.

It’s that self-awareness that allows you to connect with them. You can forgive his behavior because you see that these characters understand their mistakes. The best way Cusack uses this introspection is in High Fidelity. By the end of the movie, Rob reflecting on his life allows him to undergo a personal evolution.

He Has Charming Chemistry With His Romantic Leading Ladies

Not every Cusack romantic comedy has a stellar premise. However, he manages to make them work because of the effortlessness of the chemistry he creates with his leading lady. I credit a lot of my enjoyment of Must Love Dogs to Diane Lane and Cusack’s beguiling chemistry. They are a pair I would like to see co-star again.

He has similar captivating chemistry with Minnie Driver, Kate Beckinsale, Ione Skye, and many of his other romantic on-screen partners.

John Cusack’s Characters Take You Through An Emotional Journey

I think I mostly love Cusack as a romantic lead because he makes you invest in these characters. It’s not easy to sell them as individuals in a romantic movie. Often, I care about whether the couple ends up together. However, I don’t know if I necessarily would care about the characters if they weren’t involved in this complicated romantic dance.

Cusack leads by making you care about his characters, and then the romance. I wanted Lloyd and Diane to end up together. However, I also just wanted Lloyd to be all right. If that meant just continuing to work on his kickboxing career without Diane, then so be it. Although, we all know his world revolved around her, and he couldn’t truly be happy without her.

It’s easy to make someone root for a couple, especially when played by actors with great chemistry , but harder to make them care about these characters as individuals.

He Stars In Romantic Comedies That Actually Have Comedy

Recently, I rewatched some of the movies on this list, and many of them are still quite funny. Sometimes the comedy comes from scene-stealers like Jack Black in one of his best movies , and other times it's from Cusack himself. He isn’t a bold, in-your-face comedian.

However, Cusack is very funny. It’s the delivery of lines, the effortless way he goes between dorky and cool, and sometimes his facial expressions and movements. A lot of romantic leads are scholars in romance but fail the comedic elements. I can name a lot of romantic rom-coms, but I can only name a few actual funny ones. My favorite John Cusack romantic comedies are both.

It’s been quite a while since Cusack has starred in a romantic comedy. Therefore, I think it’s safe to assume that element of his career has ended. It’s a shame. However, many of his romantic comedies remain enjoyable and fun, and highlight his brilliant romantic lead status.