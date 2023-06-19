30 Romantic Comedies That Are Over 90% On Rotten Tomatoes

People love a good romance. Even if you’re not someone who reads the genre, if a popular story ends up becoming one of several book to screen adaptations , you might still be one of millions to check it out when it debuts, and with high hopes that it’ll become one of the best romantic comedies of all time. While fans have plenty of options in that regard, and do everything from watch great romantic movies with action and comedy to stream amazing rom-coms on Peacock , like any other type of movie, it can be hard to know whether or not you’ll enjoy what’s to come.

So, we thought we’d put together a list of amazing romantic comedies that have over 90% critical ratings on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes , to help you make your streaming choices. The entries are likely to reveal options you may not even be aware of, as many of the incredibly popular rom-coms of the past 30 or so years simply aren’t rated high enough to be included. If you want to see what did make it, let’s dig in!

Fire Island (2022) - 94%

Inspired by Pride and Prejudice, this film starring Joel Kim Booster (who also wrote it) and SNL’s Bowen Yang focuses on a group of queer buddies who head to the titular legendary locale for their traditional vacation, but see their friendships tested while looking for love. Fire Island was praised for being “breezily entertaining,” and we can all use more of that, especially when it comes to characters that offer LGBTQ+ representation .

His Girl Friday (1940) - 99%

As a beloved film of the screwball rom-com genre, it’s no surprise that His Girl Friday makes the cut. Rosalind Russell and Cary Grant star as ex-spouses, and when his newspaper editor realizes that her investigative reporter will soon quit because she’s gotten engaged, he attempts to keep her in the fold by giving her a tempting assignment. This one is a classic for a reason, and it still holds up today.

Rye Lane (2023) - 98%

This is one of the few recently-released rom-coms to be rated this highly, so take note. Rye Lane follows recently heartbroken twenty-somethings, Dom (David Jonsson) and Yas (Vivian Oparah), who become acquainted over the course of an adventurous day in their South London neighborhood while figuring out how to move on. If you want a visually intriguing tale that’s also “smart, funny, and heartwarming,” you can’t go wrong here.

Shakespeare In Love (1998) - 92%

The popular late ‘90s film focuses on a (fictional) love story between the famed playwright, William Shakespeare (Joseph Fiennes), and a woman who’s disguised herself as a man to appear in one of his plays (Gwyneth Paltrow), who ends up inspiring Romeo and Juliet. While not historically accurate, the fun is in the look of the movie and the performances, and with Shakespeare In Love nabbing 13 Oscar nods (winning seven), it became one of the most celebrated rom-coms of the past few decades.

Broadcast News (1987) - 98%

Holly Hunter ‘s Type-A news producer is becoming attracted to the handsome but dim-witted reporter (William Hurt) who represents everything she hates about reporting, causing complications with her talented best friend (Albert Brooks), who’s been secretly in love with her for years. Broadcast News is another multiple Oscar nominee, and was added to the U.S. National Film Registry, so history is on your side if you choose to watch.

To All The Boys I've Loved Before (2018) - 98%

Sometimes you just need a sweet teen rom-com, and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before fits the bill perfectly. While anyone who’s seen this type of movie before will easily figure out how Lana Condor and Noah Centineo’s characters will fall in love, the performances make it special. It’s also one of several hilarious romantic comedies with Asian-American leads .

When Harry Met Sally (1989) - 91%

Here’s one of the few modern films in the genre which is so beloved by all that it actually crossed 90% on RT, and When Harry Met Sally is such a classic that I barely have to say anything about it at all for you to understand why. Many would likely say that the fake orgasm scene alone is worth its rating.

The Philadelphia Story (1940) - 100%

Our first perfect score of this list! The story follows Katharine Hepburn’s socialite, her ex-husband (Cary Grant), and a tabloid reporter (Jimmy Stewart) prior to the woman’s remarriage to another man, and her realization that she’s attracted to all three. Another golden era classic (also starring Grant), which ranks high for its “wonderfully witty script,” among other virtues.

The Big Sick (2017) - 98%

Star Kumail Nanjiani co-wrote this “funny, heartfelt, and intelligent” tale with his wife, Emily V. Gordon, which is based on their real experiences of starting their culture clash-filled relationship right before health issues lead to her being in a coma. The duo aced the telling of their own story, as The Big Sick was beloved and nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

Splash (1984) - 91%

This “warmly funny” story of man/mermaid love did big business and wowed critics as well, with the added benefit of “charming performances” from Tom Hanks and Daryl Hannah. Splash also nabbed an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay.

Roman Holiday (1953) - 95%

It’s possible that there’s never been a more charming romantic comedy than Roman Holiday, which follows a swamped princess (Audrey Hepburn) who takes a night off from her duties and begins falling for an American reporter (Gregory Peck). It’s another classic, and for good reason.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) - 91%

The idea of someone realizing they’re out of their depth with the well-to-do and somewhat disapproving family of their boyfriend/girlfriend has certainly been done before, but likely not with such a “surfeit of visual razzle dazzle” as was seen in the 2018 mega-hit, Crazy Rich Asians. And, we still want that sequel !

Set It Up (2018) - 92%

Set it Up delighted millions (critics included) with a Netflix subscription in 2018, as it focuses on a duo of overworked assistants who set their workaholic bosses up to date in order to free up their own personal time.

The American President (1995) - 91%

What happens when a widowed president who’s up for reelection begins dating a lobbyist? Critics loved how The American President answered that question with “poignant observations” and “political bite.”

It Happened One Night (1934) - 98%

Another golden age screwball classic, It Happened One Night follows an impetuous heiress (Claudette Colbert) as she falls in with a reporter (Clark Gable) who agrees to reunite her with her husband for a scoop, but, of course, love complicates things. Definitely watch the movie said to be “unsurpassed” by the rom-coms it’s inspired.

Palm Springs (2020) - 94%

Who wouldn’t want to watch a “refreshingly original” movie where two wedding guests stuck in a time loop fall in love? Use your Hulu subscription to enjoy it.

Enough Said (2013) - 95%

A divorced, single mom (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) is very happy with her new romance, until she realizes a new friend who keeps putting down her own ex is talking about said new beau (James Gandolfini). Not a lot of rom-coms follow a couple in their middle years, but Enough Said does it, and in a way that’s “wryly charming.”

Groundhog Day (1993) - 94%

Again with the time loop goodness, as Bill Murray’s weatherman is stuck repeating the same day and eventually falls for his new producer (Andie MacDowell) despite himself. Critics called it “smart, sweet, and inventive,” and, you know what? They’re right!

Sing Street (2016) - 95%

This ‘80s-set teen romance follows a boy who starts a band to impress a girl, but the simple story is set as a “feel-good musical” that will definitely lighten any load you might be feeling.

High Fidelity (2000) - 91%

This John Cusack starrer, which follows a record store owner as he talks a walk down memory lane with his own failed romances, became a near instant classic for its “entertaining story” and “rock-solid soundtrack.”

Say Anything (1989) - 98%

Possibly the first rom-com starring Cusack that people (especially ones of a certain age) think of, Say Anything helped break the teen rom-com mold with its “equally funny and heartfelt” story of an underachiever courting the smartest girl in school. It’s still a winner all these years later.

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994) - 96%

One of the few modern classics that truly rank high, critically. The “winsome performances” of Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell are certainly part of that, but Four Weddings and a Funeral is also worth watching for its “irresistibly breezy humor.”

Moonstruck (1987) - 92%

As “one of the decade’s most appealing comedies,” just try watching this Oscar-winning film starring Cher (who won Best Actress) and Nicolas Cage without a smile on your face. It’s impossible!

Bull Durham (1988) - 97%

This story of two minor league baseball players (Kevin Costner and Tim Robbins) and the groupie (Susan Sarandon) who romances them both is said to show the Yellowstone cast member at “his funniest and most charismatic,” but I don’t think most who’ve seen it would object to that praise being heaped on all of the stars.

Pillow Talk (1959) - 94%

We’re heading back to the olden days now, for a delightful rom-com about a smart, independent interior designer (Doris Day) who finds herself falling for her playboy neighbor (Rock Hudson) when he courts her under false pretenses. Like many of these movies, Pillow Talk sparkles with great performances, and should leave viewers joyful.

The Shop Around The Corner (1940) - 99%

I’m guessing that many won’t know that this lesser-known Jimmy Stewart film (which was, itself, based on a play) actually inspired a modern classic that didn’t make this list: You’ve Got Mail. With the latter’s relatively paltry 70% Fresh rating compared to the former’s whopping 99%, you can’t go wrong watching the original.

L.A. Story (1991) - 93%

L.A. Story seems like another forgotten gem, as I never hear anyone talk about the rom-com that shows Only Murders in the Building cast member “Steve Martin at his silly, sweetly soulful best.” We follow his weatherman as he romances two very different women, all while (at least believing) he’s getting secret messages from an electronic billboard.

The Lady Eve (1941) - 99%

Once you watch this Barbara Stanwyck and Henry Fonda-starring film about a female con artist who seeks to get back at the mark who dumped her after she was actually developing real feelings for him, you’ll know why it’s seen as a story that “inspired countless battle-of-the-sexes comedies.”

Top Hat (1935) - 100%

Our second (and last) film with a perfect RT critical score, Top Hat is legendary both for its many Fred Astaire/Ginger Rogers dance scenes and for being a “glamourous and enthralling” treat.

Tootsie (1982) - 90%

This hit rom-com about a perfectionist actor (Dustin Hoffman) who poses as a woman to find work and ends up falling for his co-star (Jessica Lange) definitely rates for its laugh-out-loud funny dialogue, but the performances from the whole cast are not to be missed.

If nothing else, you now always have an incredibly fulfilling romantic comedy to watch when your movie-loving heart is in need of it.