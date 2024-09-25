Florence Pugh Admitted She Joined The Slew Of Celebrities Leaving Los Angeles. Where She Actually Feels She Belongs

Even though Hollywood is still considered the center of the entertainment industry, tons of big stars don’t even live in California these days. While Florence Pugh held up residence in Los Angeles for a few years, the star of one of the biggest 2024 movies , Dune: Part 2, recently spoke about moving out of the States for another city. However, even after that move, she is currently wrestling with where the right place to live is.

Pugh opened up about where she is in life right now while gracing the cover of British Vogue , and along with getting real about internet comments about her body , she also spoke about her dream home. During the profile, she talked about currently living in London with these words:

I love being close to my friends and I love being close to the pub, but I don’t think I’m a city girl. When I lived in LA, I would always dream of when I was going to come back. I was desperate to live in London. But now I’m here I don’t think I suit this. Everything’s busy all the time. I definitely suit a bit more countryside.

Florence Pugh doesn’t feel like the hustle and bustle of city life is for her. London is very much a big city full of people rushing to work in the day before heading to the pubs in the evenings on the tube and buses. It’s certainly a gorgeous city to live in, and as Pugh shared, she has a lot of connections there. However, she doesn’t ultimately feel like it’s the right fit for her. As she continued:

I don’t really hang out in famous circles. I don’t go to special places that I will get papped at. I don’t really have a care for that level of lifestyle.

The 28-year-old was born in Oxford, England, which is a non-metropolitan district about an hour outside London. She spent most of her upbringing there (though the Pugh family briefly relocated to the coastal town of Manilva, Spain) before she moved to Los Angeles as she broke through with roles like Midsommar and Little Women.

As Pugh explained, she’s not really one that enjoys being a public figure 24/7, and London is certainly a location that could allow her to play into her celebrity. This is no surprise for the actress, considering she has dealt with numerous negative high-profile situations – from fans bullying her on the age gap she had with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff to the Don’t Worry Darling feud rumors a couple of years ago that took the internet by storm.

While Pugh may not be completely settled in London, she’s been having a fun summer off following the success of Dune: Part 2. Now, after going on vacation with a slew of friends rather than working, the actress is set to star in the rom-com We Live In Time with Andrew Garfield, which hits theaters on October 11. Ahead of its release, you can check out CinemaBlend’s first reaction to We Live In Time from the TIFF premiere .