Why The Black Phone Is Getting A Sequel, According To Director Scott Derrickson

The horror genre has een exepriencing a renaissance for years now, to the delight of fans like myself. Some of the best horror movies to come out in years are original concepts like Scott Derrickson's The Black Phone. Fans have been waiting for news about the sequel, and the filmmaker recently offered some plot details while revealing why he was inspired to make the follow-up.

The Black Phone 2 is happening, and I'm personally hyped about the upcoming horror movie. While speaking with ScreenRant about the project, Derrickson revealed he wasn't originally that inspired to return to the burgeoning horror franchise. But as time past and he thought about the cast, he changed his mind. As the Doctor Strange director offered:

But I realized that if I made a big movie after Black Phone, which was The Gorge, by the time I was ready to shoot another film, all those kids would've been in high school. So, it's basically a high school coming-of-age movie in the same way that the first movie was a middle school coming-of-age film.

Honestly, this sounds pretty awesome. The first Black Phone movie was very much set in middle school, with protagonist Finney and his sister Gwen dealing with issues at home before Ethan Hawke's The Grabber even entered the picture. And it sounds like the sequel will once again focus on the adolescent experience, but this time with the siblings in High School.

While The Black Phone is a slasher movie, it also has a supernatural element as well as a moving family drama at its heart. Finney and Gwen both capture the hearts of the audience, and I'm eager to see how their relationship has changed, as well as if things got better with their father.

(Image credit: Blumhouse/Universal)

Of course, there's one major roadblock to the story of the horror sequel. Namely, that The Black Phone's ending saw The Grabber seemingly killed by Finny during his escape. Did he survive after all? We'll just have to wait and see, but it's hard to imagine the movie's sequel not featuring its iconic masked villain.

The Black Phone's supernatural element will seemingly give Derrickson and company some wiggle room regarding how to continue the story. As we saw in the first movie, Gwen has psychic dreams, which she used to help find her brother after his abduction by Ethan Hawke's villain. Throughout the movie Finny uses a broken phone to communicate with The Grabber's previous victims, so it seems like this gift runs in the family. High School is tough enough, and one can only imagine how much more complicated it might be as a psychic. Hopefully we get more information about The Black Phone 2 soon, although don't expect it to pop up during the 2025 movie schedule.