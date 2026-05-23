The 5 Most Adorable Baby Yoda Moments From The Mandalorian And Grogu

There are major IPs, and then there's Star Wars. Generations grew up with the galaxy far, far away, including both the Star Wars movies and the live-action TV shows that are streaming with a Disney+ subscription. The Mandalorian was the first of the latter category, becoming an instant hit and making Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, a phenomenon. The little green guy just made the Force jump to the big screen and steals every single scene he's in. But there are 5 moments in particular that really made me "aww" in the theater.

What we knew about The Mandalorian and Grogu had been kept under wraps, but now Jon Favreau's movie is officially on the silver screen. In it, we see the two title characters on a mission for Jeremy Allen White's Rotta the Hutt, and face high-stakes repercussions. Along the way, Grogu is insanely adorable, thanks to the writing, practical effects, and incredible puppetry used to bring him to life. But if I had to pick my favorite bits, they would be the following.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Grogu Banging On Mando's Helmet In The AT-AT Battle

The opening action sequence of The Mandalorian and Grogu starts the movie with a bang. In it, Pedro Pascal's masked protagonist single-handedly takes out multiple AT-AT walkers, all while Grogu comes along for the ride. At one point, Pascal's Din Djarin takes too long to exit one that's full of bombs, and our beloved Baby Yoda panics and starts repeatedly hitting Mando's helmet with his little hands. Give me the GIF ASAP.

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(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Rolling Up On The Anzellans

Another huge contributor to the new Star Wars movie's cuteness and comedy is the group of four Anzellans (like Babu Frik) that show up around halfway through its brisk 132-minute runtime. They're originally not fans of Grogu, aka "the baby"; we learn this when the little guy runs his little pitter-pat feet over to them upon arrival, and they freak. What can I say? Something about seeing Grogu run cracks me up.

(Image credit: Disney)

Chowing Down At Rotta's Fight

On their mission to find Rotta for The Hutt Twins, Mando and Grogu travel to Shakari. While originally thinking they were there to rescue him, they find the son of Jabba the Hutt in the fighting pits. Obviously, Grogu is always hungry, and I laughed every time there was a shot of him chowing down on his arena snack while watching the show.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Sleeping On Rotta The Hutt

It turns out Rotta is a softy at heart, and he and Grogu develop a cute friendship throughout The Mandalorian and Grogu. After winning the little guy over by feeding him fish (that appetite is no joke), the two end up taking a nap together later in the movie. Grogu lies like a cat on top of Rotta's giant body, and it's all very cute.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Saluting Sigourney Weaver's Ward

Sigourney Weaver plays a supporting character as Ward, a colonel of the New Republic who employs Mando as a bounty hunter. She's yet another character who guards her food from Grogu, but comes through in a major way in the third act. That's when Grogu gives her the tiniest salute, and for a moment, all was right with the world.

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Obviously, there are a ton more moments in this movie where Grogu will make you chuckle; it's an embarrassment of riches. I could really watch a movie of just him and the Anzellans. The above moments were just especially memorable for me.

The Mandalorian and Grogu is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. Star Wars is back in theaters, and we still have Ryan Gosling's Starfighter to look forward to.